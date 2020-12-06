Schezwan Chicken is a popular Indo Chinese Non-Vegetarian Recipe. Schezwan Chicken is known for its spiciness. The dish is made by deep-frying the battered chicken, and then the fried chicken is cooked in the spicy Schezwan Sauce. Schezwan Chicken is easy to cook and can be cooked in 40 minutes. Schezwan Chicken is best to eat as an appetizer for dinner or can also be eaten along with Fried Rice or Noodles. Also Read - Benefits of Peanut: Why Mungfali is The Best Nut For Winters
Watch the recipe for the best Schezwan Chicken here: Also Read - Cream of Mushroom SoupCream of Mushroom Soup: This Delectable Mushroom Cream Soup Is Drool-worthy
Recipe: Also Read - Restaurant Style Dragon Chicken: Learn How To Make Finger Licking Dragon Chicken At Home
Preparation Time: 20 min
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 40 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients
Chicken Boneless – 500 gram
Batter:
Corn Flour – 4 tbsp
Maida – 4 tbsp
Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Water – As Needed
Oil – To Deep-fry
Sauce:
Oil – 1 tbsp
Garlic (Finely Chopped) – 5 Cloves
Dried Red Chilli – 3 nos
Onion (Finely Chopped) – 1 no
Water – 1 Cup
Schezwan Sauce – 4 tbsp
Tomato Sauce – 2 tbsp
Salt – To Taste
Sugar – ¼ tsp
Celery Leaves – 1 tbsp
Spring Onion – 1 tbsp
How to Make Restaurant Style Schezwan Chicken:
1. In a mixing bowl, add maida, cornflour, salt, pepper and water. Mix to form a batter to deep-fry the chicken pieces.
2. Add chicken pieces to the batter.
3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and deep-fry the chicken pieces until it is cooked. Keep Aside.
4. In another pan, heat oil, add finely chopped garlic cloves, red chili, finely chopped onion, and saute for a minute.
5. Add 1 cup of water, 4 tbsp of Schezwan Sauce, tomato sauce, salt, sugar.
6. Once the sauce thickens, add the fried chicken pieces and toss.
7. Add the celery leaves and spring onion and mix.
8. Remove from heat and serve hot as an appetizer.