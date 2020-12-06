Schezwan Chicken is a popular Indo Chinese Non-Vegetarian Recipe. Schezwan Chicken is known for its spiciness. The dish is made by deep-frying the battered chicken, and then the fried chicken is cooked in the spicy Schezwan Sauce. Schezwan Chicken is easy to cook and can be cooked in 40 minutes. Schezwan Chicken is best to eat as an appetizer for dinner or can also be eaten along with Fried Rice or Noodles. Also Read - Benefits of Peanut: Why Mungfali is The Best Nut For Winters

Watch the recipe for the best Schezwan Chicken here: Also Read - Cream of Mushroom SoupCream of Mushroom Soup: This Delectable Mushroom Cream Soup Is Drool-worthy



Recipe: Also Read - Restaurant Style Dragon Chicken: Learn How To Make Finger Licking Dragon Chicken At Home

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Chicken Boneless – 500 gram

Batter:

Corn Flour – 4 tbsp

Maida – 4 tbsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – As Needed

Oil – To Deep-fry

Sauce:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Garlic (Finely Chopped) – 5 Cloves

Dried Red Chilli – 3 nos

Onion (Finely Chopped) – 1 no

Water – 1 Cup

Schezwan Sauce – 4 tbsp

Tomato Sauce – 2 tbsp

Salt – To Taste

Sugar – ¼ tsp

Celery Leaves – 1 tbsp

Spring Onion – 1 tbsp

How to Make Restaurant Style Schezwan Chicken:

1. In a mixing bowl, add maida, cornflour, salt, pepper and water. Mix to form a batter to deep-fry the chicken pieces.

2. Add chicken pieces to the batter.

3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and deep-fry the chicken pieces until it is cooked. Keep Aside.

4. In another pan, heat oil, add finely chopped garlic cloves, red chili, finely chopped onion, and saute for a minute.

5. Add 1 cup of water, 4 tbsp of Schezwan Sauce, tomato sauce, salt, sugar.

6. Once the sauce thickens, add the fried chicken pieces and toss.

7. Add the celery leaves and spring onion and mix.

8. Remove from heat and serve hot as an appetizer.