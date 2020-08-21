This non-vegetarian appetizer can be a perfect option for parties. You hardly need 30 minutes to prepare Salami Cheese Burst Kulcha. Its recipe by Cooktube will help you to prepare an extremely delicious restaurant quality dish that can leave you licking your fingers. For more on how to prepare and make it, check out the video below. Also Read - Pizza & Pasta Sauce Recipe: Do Try This Scrumptious Italian Cuisine at Home

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Garlic Cheese Spread: ⅓ Cup

Peri-Peri Sauce: 3 Tbsp

Kulcha: 4

Chicken Salami: 150g

Butter: 4 Tsp

How to Prepare

Step 1

Take a small bowl and add garlic cheese spread and peri peri sauce. Mix them well and spread half of it on a Kulcha. Arrange chicken salami slices over the spread and place another Kulcha over the salami slices.

Step 2

Next, take a pan and heat it over medium flame. In the meantime, apply 1 tsp butter on the top Kulcha and transfer it to the preheated pan. Keep the flame medium and cook the Kulcha for around 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 3

Apply 1 tsp butter on top of the non-buttered side. Now, flip the Kulcha and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes. You can remove the Kulcha from heat once the cheese starts melting and the crust of the Kulcha turns golden brown. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Step 4

Transfer it to a serving platter and serve hot.