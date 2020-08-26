Sattu drinks are one of the healthiest drinks to have during summer. If you do not get much time to prepare breakfast in the morning, Sattu drink is the best option for you to opt for. It does not only provide nutrition to your body bust also keeps it hydrated, which is extremely important during the hot weather. Also Read - Red Sauce Pasta Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Delicious Italian Dish at Home
To know how to prepare Sattu drinks, watch the video of its recipe provided by Cooktube below.
Recipe Also Read - Pyaaz Paneer Recipe: Here is How to Make This Flavourful Dish at home
Preparation Time:15min
Ready Time:15min
Servings:4
Ingredients
Roasted Chana: 2 Cups
For Salty
Sattu: ½ Cup
Water: 350ml
Black Salt: ½ Tsp
Lemon Juice: 1 Tsp
Coriander (chopped): 1 Tbsp
Mint Leaves (chopped): 2 Tsp
Green Chilli (chopped): 1
For Sweet
Sattu: 3 Tbsp
Water: 250ml
Powdered Sugar: 2 Tbsp
Lemon Juice: 1 Tsp
Black Salt: ¼ Tsp
Mint Leaves (chopped): 1 Tsp
How to Prepare
Step 1
Grind roasted chana to get fine Sattu powder. Now, filter the Sattu powder and discard the impurities.
Step 2
Next, take ½ cup Sattu and transfer to a bowl. Add 150ml water to it and whisk well. Ensure, there is no lump in the flour. Add the remaining 200ml water to the Sattu and mix well. Now, add other ingredients including black salt, lemon juice, coriander, mint leaves, and green chilli. Mix them well and keep aside.
Step 3
For preparing the sweet Sattu drink, add 3 tbsp chana flour and 100mL water to a glass. Mix well and add the remaining 150ml water. Now, mix again to ensure there is no lump. Then add ingredients including sugar, lemon juice, black salt, and mint leaves. Give it a nice stir.
Step 5
Both the Sattu drinks are ready to be served. You can either have them as they are or with ice cubes.