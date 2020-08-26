This American barbecue recipe provided by Cooktube is easy to make. Saucy Sausages tastes delicious and is a perfect appetizer for any get-together. It is prepared using chicken sausages, tomato puree, onion paste, garlic, and a few spices. If you wish to impress your friends and family with your cooking skill, try out Saucy Sausages at home and serve. Also Read - Sattu Sharbat Sweet & Salty Recipe: Try Out This Filling And Refreshing Drink at Home

Below, you can watch the step-by-step video of the recipe.

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 30min

Ready Time: 40min

Servings: 3-4

Ingredients

Oil: 3 Tbsp

Onion (grated): 1

Garlic Cloves (minced): 3

Tomato Puree: 300g

Salt & Pepper to taste

Red Chilli Powder: ¾ Tsp

Water as required

Cream: 1 Tbsp

Sausages (cut into pieces): 250g

How to Prepare

Step 1

Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Then add grated onion and saute for around 4 minutes. Once it turns golden, add garlic and saute for a few seconds.

Step 2

Next, add tomato puree, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder. Mix the ingredients well and cook for around 15 minutes. Once the puree reduces to half, add water as required. Mix well and add cream. Mix again.

Step 3

Now add sausages and give them a nice stir. Cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 4

Transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot after garnishing with green onion.