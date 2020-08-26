This American barbecue recipe provided by Cooktube is easy to make. Saucy Sausages tastes delicious and is a perfect appetizer for any get-together. It is prepared using chicken sausages, tomato puree, onion paste, garlic, and a few spices. If you wish to impress your friends and family with your cooking skill, try out Saucy Sausages at home and serve. Also Read - Sattu Sharbat Sweet & Salty Recipe: Try Out This Filling And Refreshing Drink at Home
Preparation Time: 10min
Cook Time: 30min
Ready Time: 40min
Servings: 3-4
Ingredients
Oil: 3 Tbsp
Onion (grated): 1
Garlic Cloves (minced): 3
Tomato Puree: 300g
Salt & Pepper to taste
Red Chilli Powder: ¾ Tsp
Water as required
Cream: 1 Tbsp
Sausages (cut into pieces): 250g
How to Prepare
Step 1
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame. Then add grated onion and saute for around 4 minutes. Once it turns golden, add garlic and saute for a few seconds.
Step 2
Next, add tomato puree, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder. Mix the ingredients well and cook for around 15 minutes. Once the puree reduces to half, add water as required. Mix well and add cream. Mix again.
Step 3
Now add sausages and give them a nice stir. Cover the pan and cook for 10 minutes.
Step 4
Transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot after garnishing with green onion.