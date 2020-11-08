Shami Kebab is a popular kebab recipe. Shami Kebab is made with minced meat of chicken or mutton. In Shami Kebab along with chicken, Chana Dal is added which provides a unique taste and texture to the dish. Shami Kebab looks like cutlets/patties in general but involves quite a complex process but everything is worth its taste. Chicken Shami Kebab is rich in proteins and low in carbs. Shami Kebab is best served with mint Chutney. Here is a detailed recipe of this dish. Also Read - Red Velvet Cake Recipe: Here is How to Make This Delicious Dessert at Home

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 45 min

Servings: 5

Ingredients

Minced Chicken – 500 gram

Chana Dal – ½ Cup

Onion – 1 no

Ginger – 1 inch

Garlic – 6 nos

Bay Leaf – 2 nos

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cloves – 4 nos

Cardamom – 3 nos

Coriander Seeds – 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – 1 ½ tsp

Water – 2 Cups

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup

Mint Leaves – ¼ Cup

Cumin Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – 1 tsp

Egg – 1 no

Ghee – As Needed

How to Make Shami Kebab

1. Soak the Chana Dal for 30 mins.

2. In a pan, add 1 tbsp ghee, onion and fry for 2 mins.

3. Add bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, coriander seeds, chopped garlic, chopped ginger, minced

chicken, soaked chana dal, salt and red chilli powder.

4. Add 2 cups of water and cook the chicken until the water evaporates.

5. Remove the cinnamon, bay leaf, cloves and cardamom.

6. Transfer the cooked mixture to a mixer grinder jar.

7. Add green chilli, coriander leaves, mint leaves, egg, garam masala, cumin powder to the mixer grinder jar.

8. Blend all this together.

9. Make round flat patties with the grounded chicken.

10. In a Tawa, add ghee and fry them on both sides.

11. Serve hot with mint chutney.