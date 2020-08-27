Are you craving for something spicy and scrumptious? Prepare Smashed Potato Chaat. It is one of the easiest appetizers to make. All you need to do is to fry some boiled and smashed potatoes and sprinkle some spices on them. This Indian street food hardly takes 30 minutes to prepare. Also Read - Saucy Sausages Recipe: Try Out This Easy to Make Appetizer at Home

Watch out the video of its detailed recipe provided by Cooktube below.

Recipe

Preparation Time:10min

Cook Time:20min

Ready Time:30min

Servings:2

Ingredients

Baby Potatoes (boiled): 17

Oil, for shallow frying

Black Salt to taste

Cumin Powder: ½ Tsp

Red Chilli Powder: ½ Tsp

Imli Chutney: 3 Tbsp

Green Chutney: 2 Tbsp

Coriander, for garnish

Curd (whisked): 2 Tbsp

How to Prepare

Step 1

Boil some baby potatoes and smash them lightly.

Step 2

Now, take a pan and heat oil over medium flame.

Step 3

Place the smashed potatoes in the hot oil and cook for 5 minutes each side. Once they turn crispy and golden brown, take them out and place them on a plate.

Step 4

Sprinkle the remaining ingredients including black salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder.

Step 5

Next, drizzle imli chutney and green chutney and garnish with coriander.

Step 6

In the end, drizzle a little curd over them and garnish with more coriander before serving.