Are you craving for something spicy and scrumptious? Prepare Smashed Potato Chaat. It is one of the easiest appetizers to make. All you need to do is to fry some boiled and smashed potatoes and sprinkle some spices on them. This Indian street food hardly takes 30 minutes to prepare.
Watch out the video of its detailed recipe provided by Cooktube below.
Recipe
Preparation Time:10min
Cook Time:20min
Ready Time:30min
Servings:2
Ingredients
Baby Potatoes (boiled): 17
Oil, for shallow frying
Black Salt to taste
Cumin Powder: ½ Tsp
Red Chilli Powder: ½ Tsp
Imli Chutney: 3 Tbsp
Green Chutney: 2 Tbsp
Coriander, for garnish
Curd (whisked): 2 Tbsp
How to Prepare
Step 1
Boil some baby potatoes and smash them lightly.
Step 2
Now, take a pan and heat oil over medium flame.
Step 3
Place the smashed potatoes in the hot oil and cook for 5 minutes each side. Once they turn crispy and golden brown, take them out and place them on a plate.
Step 4
Sprinkle the remaining ingredients including black salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder.
Step 5
Next, drizzle imli chutney and green chutney and garnish with coriander.
Step 6
In the end, drizzle a little curd over them and garnish with more coriander before serving.