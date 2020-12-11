Soya Chunk Pepper Fry is a popular Vegetarian starter recipe. Soya Chunk Pepper Fry or Meal Maker Pepper Fry is a protein-packed recipe, and it can be cooked in well under 30 minutes. First, the soya chunks are boiled in hot water and kept aside. Then the freshly ground masala is prepared, and in another pan, the masala powder is sauteed along with other ingredients and Soya Chunks. Soya Chunk pepper fry is best to eat as an appetizer or can be eaten along with rice too. Also Read - Craving For Something Sweet? Try This Easy Mango Kheer Recipe At Home

Watch the recipe for the best Soya Chunk Pepper Fry here:

Also Read - Amritsar Eatery Starts Langar Service For Farmers at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Border, Will Provide Meals Till Protests Are Over

Recipe: Also Read - Make Scrumptious Kerala Chicken Roast At Home In Just 30 Minutes- WATCH

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Soya Chunks – 2 Cups (150 grams)

Water – 4 Cups

Salt – ½ tsp

Dry Roast and Grind:

Dried Red Chilli – 3 nos

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Fennel Seeds – 1 tsp

Black Peppercorns – 1 ½ tsp

Coriander Seeds – 2 tsp

Other Ingredients:

Gingelly Oil – 2 tbsp

Onion (finely chopped) – 2 no

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 1 no

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Curry leaves – 10 nos

Salt – ¾ tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

How to Make Soya Chunk Pepper Fry:

1. In a saucepan bring water to a boil, add salt, soya chunks and cook for 6 mins.

2. Drain the water using a strainer, squeeze the soya chunks using a spatula and keep the soya chunks aside.

3. In a pan, dry roast the spices mentioned under dry roast and grind.

4. Using a mixer grinder, grind the dry roasted spices into a powder.

5. Heat oil in Kadai, add onion and saute until the onions are translucent.

6. Add the green chilli, ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell leaves.

7. Add curry leaves to the pan. Mix well.

8. Add the cooked and drained soya chunks. Mix well.

9. Add the ground spice powder to the pan. Mix well until the spice powder coats all the pieces of the soya chunks. Add salt and saute for 5 mins

10. Add lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves, mix well and remove from heat.

11. Serve hot as an appetizer or as a side dish with Rasam Rice.