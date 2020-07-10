Soya Pulao is a delicious Indian rice dish that is healthy to eat and easy to make and tastes just like biryani. This recipe by Cooktube has soya granules, rice, vegetables, spices and curd. Also Read - Veg Grilled Cheese Sandwich: Here's How You Can Make This Crispy And Creamy Delight at Home

You could also watch the video below for better understanding of how to make it.

Recipe:

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 35 mins

Total time: 50 mins

What All You Need:

1 Cup Soaked Rice

2 Tbsp Oil

1 Bay Leaf

1 Cinnamon Stick

2 Cloves

3-4 Peppercorns

1 Green Cardamom

1 Tbsp Cumin Seeds

1 Onion, sliced

1 Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

2 Green Chillies, slit

1 Tomato, chopped

½ Cup Green Beans, chopped

1 Carrot, diced

¼ Tsp Garam Masala

½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

½ Tsp Coriander Powder

¼ Tsp Cumin Powder

Salt to taste

⅛ Tsp Turmeric

2 Tbsp Curd

½ Cup Soya Granules

500 ml. Water or as required

Mint, for garnish

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a pan, heat oil over medium heat and add bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns, cardamom and cumin seeds. Saute until fragrant and add onion.

Step 2

Cook the onions for 10-12 minutes until brown. Make sure to stir in between. Add ginger-garlic paste and mix well.

Step 3

Add green chillies, tomato, beans, and carrot. Saute for 5-7 minutes and add garam masala, red chilli, coriander powder, cumin powder, salt and turmeric. Mix well.

Step 4

Next, add curd and mix again. Add soaked rice along with soya granules and give it a nice and gentle stir. Add water, mix well, cover and cook on medium heat for 15-20 minutes or until cooked fully.

Step 5

Once cooked, remove the lid, transfer to a serving platter, garnish with mint and coriander and serve hot with raita or curd.