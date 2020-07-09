Everyone loves street food and what could be better than a dish of your favourite bread pakora. This Cooktube Stuffed Bread Pakora recipe is made using chilli-garlic chutney, mint chutney and a thick slab of paneer as the stuffing. Enjoy this street food treasure with a hot cup of chai! Also Read - Namak Pare Recipe: Why Buy When You Can Make This Crispy Indian Snack at Home

Watch the video for a step by step view on how to make it at home. Also Read - Mutton Biryani Recipe: Just Follow The Given Steps to Make This Delicious Dish at Home

Recipe:

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 40 mins Also Read - Murg Sharabi Tikka Recipe: Follow The Steps Given to Make This Dish That Includes a Twist

What All You Need:

6 Bread Slices

175g Paneer, cut into 3 slices

2 Cups Besan

1 ½ Tbsp Garlic Chutney

1 ½ Tbsp Mint Chutney

Salt to taste

½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

⅛ Tsp Turmeric

½ Tsp Ajwain

½ Tsp Baking Soda

320 ml Water or as required

Oil, for frying

How to Make:

Step 1

Spread garlic chutney on 3 bread slices and mint chutney on the remaining 3 bread slices.

Step 2

Next, place the paneer slices on the bread with the mint chutney and cover with the remaining bread slices with garlic chutney. Keep aside.

Step 3

Heat oil for deep frying over medium heat.

Step 4

In the meantime, add besan, salt, chilli powder, turmeric, ajwain, baking soda and water to a bowl. Mix well to form a thick batter. Make sure the batter is neither too thick nor too thin.

Step 5

Dip the bread sandwiches from step 2 into the batter, coat evenly and lower gently into the hot oil.

Step 6

Cook for 6-7 minutes per bread pakora from both sides until golden brown and crisp. Remove on a paper towel and repeat with remaining bread and batter.

Step 7

Once cooked, cut the bread pakora in 4 equal triangles, transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with mint chutney and tomato ketchup.