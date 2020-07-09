Everyone loves street food and what could be better than a dish of your favourite bread pakora. This Cooktube Stuffed Bread Pakora recipe is made using chilli-garlic chutney, mint chutney and a thick slab of paneer as the stuffing. Enjoy this street food treasure with a hot cup of chai! Also Read - Namak Pare Recipe: Why Buy When You Can Make This Crispy Indian Snack at Home
Watch the video for a step by step view on how to make it at home.
Recipe:
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 25 mins
Total time: 40 mins
What All You Need:
6 Bread Slices
175g Paneer, cut into 3 slices
2 Cups Besan
1 ½ Tbsp Garlic Chutney
1 ½ Tbsp Mint Chutney
Salt to taste
½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder
⅛ Tsp Turmeric
½ Tsp Ajwain
½ Tsp Baking Soda
320 ml Water or as required
Oil, for frying
How to Make:
Step 1
Spread garlic chutney on 3 bread slices and mint chutney on the remaining 3 bread slices.
Step 2
Next, place the paneer slices on the bread with the mint chutney and cover with the remaining bread slices with garlic chutney. Keep aside.
Step 3
Heat oil for deep frying over medium heat.
Step 4
In the meantime, add besan, salt, chilli powder, turmeric, ajwain, baking soda and water to a bowl. Mix well to form a thick batter. Make sure the batter is neither too thick nor too thin.
Step 5
Dip the bread sandwiches from step 2 into the batter, coat evenly and lower gently into the hot oil.
Step 6
Cook for 6-7 minutes per bread pakora from both sides until golden brown and crisp. Remove on a paper towel and repeat with remaining bread and batter.
Step 7
Once cooked, cut the bread pakora in 4 equal triangles, transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with mint chutney and tomato ketchup.