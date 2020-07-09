Summer Cheesecake Shake is like a dream come true for dessert lovers. This recipe by Cooktube will quench your thirst and give your palate the most amazing summer fruity flavour to enjoy with an actual slice of cheesecake blended in the shake. Also Read - Mutton Rogan Josh Recipe: In The Mood For Rajasthani Food? Here's How You Can Make it at Home

Watch the video below for a step by step view on how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Serves: 3

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 0 mins

Total time: 10 mins

What All You Need:

2 Cheesecake Slices

2 Mangoes, diced

2 Cups Milk

3 Scoops Strawberry Ice Cream

Mint Leaves, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a blender, combine all the ingredients together except the mint leaves and blend for 1-2 minutes or until smooth.

Step 2

Transfer the cheesecake shake to shake glasses, garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.