Summer Special: We are facing one of the hottest summers ever recorded in the country. With this kind of temperature, it becomes extremely difficult to maintain health and stay fit. Staying hydrated is the most important factor to deal with the blistering heat. Enjoying your favourite beverages to beat the heat and proper hydration to the body sounds like a great idea. But these beverage delights come loaded with sugar and calories. Sugary beverage intake is significantly associated with a number of health issues.Also Read - Want to Treat Your Sweet Tooth With Something Delicious This Summer? Make These Mango-Based Desserts

Renu Dalal, daughter of the late legendary chef, Indian food writer and cookbook author Tarla Dalal shares a recipe to beat the heat this summer. Also Read - Sana-Di-Ge Review- An Utter Joy For Coastal Cuisine Lovers In Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave

Raw Mango & Pudina Refresher

Preparation time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Cooking time : NIL

: NIL Makes: 5 glasses

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup peeled and chopped raw mangoes ½ cup chopped coriander (kothmir) 2 tbsp chopped mint leaves (pudina) 1 tsp roasted jeera powder 2 tsp black salt 2 tbsp sugar 3 cups of water

For garnishing:

Chopped mint leaves (pudina) Also Read - 10 Refreshing Summer Beverages You Must Have to Beat The Heat, Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

METHOD

Process all the ingredients together in a food processor. Sieve the juice. Refrigerate and serve chilled. Garnish with chopped mint leaves (pudina)

Renu Dalal’s food style is fusion and inventive, where she combines the flavours from the world over with techniques of traditional Indian cuisine. Her style is playful, and her recipes reflect that, which is enjoyed and appreciated by both children and adults alike.

Continuing her mother Tarla Dalal’s legacy, Renu Dalal has authored two cookbooks – Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes. The simple recipes included in the book are inspired by her travel around the globe which can be prepared in a jiffy.