Sakkarai Pongal / Sweet Pongal is a famous South Indian recipe that is usually cooked during Makara Sankranti and Pongal festival using freshly harvested rice and jaggery. Sakkarai Pongal/Sweet Pongal is made as an offering for Gods during special days and festivals. Here is a detailed recipe of Sweet Pongal for you. Also Read - Shami Kebab Recipe: This is a Must Try For All You Shami Kabab Lovers

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Rice & Dal Mixture:

Raw Rice – ½ Cup

Moong Dal – ¼ Cup

Milk – ¼ Cup

Water – 2 Cups

Jaggery Syrup:

Jaggery – ¾ Cup

Water – ½ Cup

Tempering:

Ghee – ⅓ Cup

Cashew -15 nos

Raisins – 20 nos

Other Ingredients:

Cardamom Powder – ½ Tsp

Edible Camphor – 1 pinch

Salt – 1 pinch

How to Make Sweet Pongal

1. Dry roast Raw rice and Moong dal in a pan.

2. Wash the roasted Dal and Rice in Water.

3. Heat and melt Jaggery with ½ Cup of water in a pan and filter to remove impurities. Keep the Jaggery syrup aside.

4. In a pan heat ghee, add cashews, raisins and roast them till cashews turn golden brown and raisins puff up. Keep aside.

5. Cook the Dal and rice in a pressure cooker with 2 cups of water and ¼ cup of milk for 10 minutes.

6. Mix Jaggery syrup with the Rice and Dal mixture and simmer for 2-3 minutes on low flame.

7. Add cardamom powder, a pinch of edible camphor and a pinch of salt to the pan and keep stirring continuously.

8. Add ghee, tempering mixture and continue stirring until ghee is absorbed into the pongal.