Sakkarai Pongal / Sweet Pongal is a famous South Indian recipe that is usually cooked during Makara Sankranti and Pongal festival using freshly harvested rice and jaggery. Sakkarai Pongal/Sweet Pongal is made as an offering for Gods during special days and festivals. Here is a detailed recipe of Sweet Pongal for you. Also Read - Shami Kebab Recipe: This is a Must Try For All You Shami Kabab Lovers
Also Read - Red Velvet Cake Recipe: Here is How to Make This Delicious Dessert at Home
Recipe Also Read - Rasmalai Recipe: Here’s How to Prepare This Heavenly Dessert at Home
Preparation Time: 20 min
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 40 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients
Rice & Dal Mixture:
Raw Rice – ½ Cup
Moong Dal – ¼ Cup
Milk – ¼ Cup
Water – 2 Cups
Jaggery Syrup:
Jaggery – ¾ Cup
Water – ½ Cup
Tempering:
Ghee – ⅓ Cup
Cashew -15 nos
Raisins – 20 nos
Other Ingredients:
Cardamom Powder – ½ Tsp
Edible Camphor – 1 pinch
Salt – 1 pinch
How to Make Sweet Pongal
1. Dry roast Raw rice and Moong dal in a pan.
2. Wash the roasted Dal and Rice in Water.
3. Heat and melt Jaggery with ½ Cup of water in a pan and filter to remove impurities. Keep the Jaggery syrup aside.
4. In a pan heat ghee, add cashews, raisins and roast them till cashews turn golden brown and raisins puff up. Keep aside.
5. Cook the Dal and rice in a pressure cooker with 2 cups of water and ¼ cup of milk for 10 minutes.
6. Mix Jaggery syrup with the Rice and Dal mixture and simmer for 2-3 minutes on low flame.
7. Add cardamom powder, a pinch of edible camphor and a pinch of salt to the pan and keep stirring continuously.
8. Add ghee, tempering mixture and continue stirring until ghee is absorbed into the pongal.