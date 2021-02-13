Adai is one of South Indian’s popular breakfast recipe. Adai Dosai is a healthy, highly nutritious, and protein-rich food dish made with lentils. The main ingredients of Adai are Raw Rice, Toor Dal, Chana Dal, Yellow Moong Dal. Adai is served along with Avial, Chutney, or Jaggery. Adai Dosai is generally thicker than the regular dosa, and it gives a wholesome experience and energy for the entire day. Also Read - Uber Eats Delivery Driver Eats Customer's Food, Messages Her Saying 'Sorry Love, Ate Your Food'

Ready Time: 35 mins

Serving: 4

Preparation Time: 15 mins

Settling Time: 3 hours

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

Raw Rice – ½ Cup

Toor Dal – 2 tbsp

Urad Dal (whole) – 2 tbsp

Chana Dal – 2 tbsp

Yellow Moong Dal (split) – 2 tbsp

Dried Red Chilli – 2 nos

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Onion (chopped) – ¼ Cup

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Ghee – 1 tsp per dosa

How to make the best Adai Dosai:

1. Wash the rice and all the lentils together. Soak it along with the dry red chillies for at least 2-3 hours.

2. Strain and reserve the water from the dal and rice. Add the rice and dal to a mixer jar along with the dry red chillies, chopped onion, curry leaves, coriander leaves and salt. Grind it into a paste. Add 1 cup of the reserved soaking water.

3. Heat up a Tawa and grease with a bit of oil or ghee.

4. Pour one ladle of the prepared batter and spread lightly using the back of the ladle.

5. Cover with a lid and cook for 1 minute.

6. Add a teaspoon of ghee and cook it for a further 15 seconds to let it crisp up a little.

7. Remove from the pan. Serve with chutney or Avial.

Cooking Tips:

1. Sprinkle some water on the hot Tawa, before spreading the Adai batter. This gives it a crispier crust.

2. Using a wet grinder to grind the batter will result in a smoother batter and therefore, a better Adai.