Tawa Channa is a tasty and tangy Vegetarian recipe, and it is a popular North Indian recipe. Tawa Channa is made by pressure cooking Chickpea along with the freshly ground Masala powder that includes a wide range of Indian spices, dry Mango powder, chaat masala that gives a tangy flavor. Tawa Chana is easy to prepare and a highly nutritious recipe. Tawa Chana is best to eat along with Chapati/Roti/Indian Bread. Also Read - How to Lose Weight by Eating Cheese; We Are Not Kidding!

Cooking Time: 40 min

Ready Time: 10 min

Soaking Time: 8 hours

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

Soak and Pressure Cook:

Chickpea (Chana) – 1 Cup

Water – As needed + 2 ½ Cups

Salt – ½ tsp

Tawa Masala Powder:

Coriander Seeds – ½ tsp

Cumin Seeds – ¼ tsp

Fennel Seeds – ¼ tsp

Black Peppercorn – ½ tsp

Cloves – 1 no

Cinnamon – ¼ inch

Star Anise – ½ no

Mace – ¼ tsp

Green Cardamom – 1 no

Black Cardamom – ½ no

Dried Kashmiri Red Chilli – 2 no

Other Ingredients:

Butter – 2 tbsp

Oil – 1 tsp

Onion (finely chopped) – 1 no

Tomato (finely chopped) – 1 no

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 1 no

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – ½ tsp

Dry Mango Powder – 1 tsp

Chaat Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – ¼ Cup + ¼ Cup

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

How to Make Tawa Chana:

1. Soak the chickpea in water for 8 hrs.

2. In a pressure cooker add 2 cups of water, ½ tsp of salt, soaked chickpea and pressure cook it for 15 mins.

3. Heat a pan, add all the ingredients under “Tawa masala powder” and dry roast until aromatic.

4. Once cool, add the dry roasted ingredients to a mixer grinder and grind into a fine powder.

5. In a Tawa, heat butter, oil, add onion, green chilli and saute till it turns translucent.

6. Add tomato, ginger garlic paste and cook till the tomatoes are soft and mushy.

7. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder, chaat masala powder, ground Tawa masala powder, ½ tsp of salt and saute for a minute.

8. Add ¼ Cup of water and cook the spice powders.

9. Add the cooked chickpea, ¼ Cup of water and mix well.

10. Stir fry for 5 mins on medium flame.

11. Add coriander leaves and serve hot with chapati/roti.