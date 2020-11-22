Naan is an Indian bread recipe that’s popular across the world. Generally, Naan is made using a Tandoor pot, but in this recipe, we will tell you how to make Naan in a Tawa pan. The basic ingredient of Naan is Maida. There are different variations of Naan and they are Butter Naan, Garlic Naan, Cheese Naan. Naan is best to eat along with Indian curries like Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Chicken, Mughlai Chicken, Egg Kheema Masala. Watch the recipe of best Tawa Naan here. Also Read - Chocolate Brownie Recipe: Follow The Steps Below And Enjoy Dreamy Chocolate Brownies at Home,

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Maida – 2 cups

Salt – As required

Sugar – 1 tsp

Baking soda – ¼ tsp

Baking powder – ½ tsp

Curd – ¼ cup

Oil – 1 tbsp

Water – As Needed

VARIATIONS:

Butter – 3 tbsp

Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp

How to Make Tawa Naan

1. In a kneading bowl, add maida, salt, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, curd and water. Knead until everything combines.

2. Add oil and continue kneading the dough for 3 mins.

3. Rest the dough for 60 mins.

4. Split the dough into equal-sized balls. Roll the dough into roti shaped circles.

5. Hold the rolled dough in between both your palms and flip your palms on both sided to extend one side of the dough.

6. Place the dough on a rolling board, apply oil or butter on the facing side. Apply little water on the other side of the rolled and extended dough.

7. Heat an Iron or Stainless Steel Tawa, place the water applied side on the Tawa.

8. Cook the dough for a few seconds. Lift the Tawa and show the other side of the dough to direct flame to cook the other side and also to get a chared look that we get in a tandoor naan.

9. Apply butter once the naan is removed from the Tawa on the charred side.

10. To make Garlic Naan, add the finely chopped garlic on the facing side(the side where butter is applied before cooking) and cook it the same way. The garlic side has to be cooked on direct flame.