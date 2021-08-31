Tomato chutney is a staple chutney for every Indian dish. Idli to roti, tomato chutney is a saviour. Padma Lakshmi, a model as well as a TV host likes cooking and uploads snippets on social media. Recently, she uploaded a video of tomato chutney. The recipe is from a graphic book for children Tomatoes for Nila which will be out on August 31. Written by her, the book contains easy and delicious recipes.Also Read - Padma Lakshmi Shares a Throwback Picture of Her Posing Naked With Pizza For a Photoshoot – See Hot Picture

This tomato chutney is quite special to her. Her mother used to prepare this chutney when she used to be busy at weekends. Her Instagram caption read, "This tomato chutney is such a nostalgic dish for me. My mom used to cook it for a weeknight during when I was growing up and we would use it on everything from roti to scrambled eggs."

In the video, she said, " This recipe is called Neela's tomato chutney in the book. But this is actually my mother's recipe. The real recipe comes from my mother, Vijaya and she was always busy working as a nurse but she always had hot and fresh food. "

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)



Ingredients

Neutral oil like canola or sesame

Onion, finely chopped

Garlic, finely minced

Ginger, finely minced

Cayenne

Turmeric

Curry leaves, few

Salt

Tomatoes, chopped

Ground pepper

Sugar or jaggery or brown sugar

How to make tomato chutney?

In a hard-bottomed pan, pour some oil. Once the oil heats up, put mustard seeds. Let it crackle. Put cumin seeds.

Add finely chopped onion. Let the onions turn translucent. Add minced garlic. Add minced ginger.

Add spices starting with cayenne, turmeric, and a pinch of salt.

Add chopped curry leaves and tomatoes.

Use a pestle and mortar to grind fresh peppercorns. Add to the dish. Check for salt and add accordingly.

Let it cook for 30 odd minutes.

To balance the taste, add a pinch of sugar, or brown sugar, or jaggery. Add some more fresh curry leaves.

She also said to share this with the family. “If your children’s heat tolerance isn’t that high, feel free to cut back on the cayenne. Haha,” said Padma.

Are you planning on trying this recipe out?