Goan Fish Curry is an authentic Sea Food curry recipe from the Goan Cuisine. The Goan Fish Curry is made using the freshly ground Masala Paste that includes key ingredients like Kashmiri Red Chilli, Coriander Seeds, Coconut, Onions. And Tamarind water is used to give a tangy flavor. Then the Fish is cooked along with the Masala paste and Tamarind extract. Goan Fish Curry is easy to cook, and it tastes well with steamed rice.

Cooking Time: 50 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Preparation time: 25 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

Masala Paste:

Kashmiri Red Chilli – 9 nos

Water – 1 Cup

Coconut (grated) – 1 Cup

Coriander Seeds – 3 tsp

Onion (roughly chopped) – 1 no

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Garlic – 4 cloves

Tamarind – 1 tsp

Tamarind Water:

Tamarind – ½ tsp

Water – ¼ Cup

Other Ingredients:

Oil – 3 tbsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no

Tomato (roughly chopped) – 1 no

Salt – 1 ½ tsp

Green Chilli (slit) – 2 no

Fish – 500 grams

Water – 3 Cups

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to make Goan Fish Curry:

1. Soak the chilies for 15 minutes in 1 Cup of water.

2. Soak ½ tsp of tamarind in ¼ cup of water for 10 mins.

3. Wash and clean the fish pieces with salt, turmeric powder and lemon juice.

4. Grind the tomato to extract the tomato puree.

5. Extract the tamarind juice from the soaked tamarind, strain and set aside.

6. In a mixer grinder jar, add coconut, coriander seeds, chopped onion, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, garlic, tamarind, soaked red chilli with the water.

7. Grind this into a very smooth paste. Should take around 5 minutes in the mixture grinder.

8. Heat oil in a Kadai, add thinly sliced onions and saute until the onions are translucent.

9. Add the spice paste and saute for 7 minutes.

10. When the spice paste is cooked, add 3 cups of water.

11. Once the curry comes to a boil, add the tomato puree, green chilli, and salt. Simmer the curry for 6 minutes.

12. Add the tamarind water.

13. Add the fish and cook for 3 mins.

14. Add coriander leaves, mix and remove from the heat.

15. Serve with steamed rice.