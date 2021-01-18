Goan Fish Curry is an authentic Sea Food curry recipe from the Goan Cuisine. The Goan Fish Curry is made using the freshly ground Masala Paste that includes key ingredients like Kashmiri Red Chilli, Coriander Seeds, Coconut, Onions. And Tamarind water is used to give a tangy flavor. Then the Fish is cooked along with the Masala paste and Tamarind extract. Goan Fish Curry is easy to cook, and it tastes well with steamed rice. Also Read - Try This Soul Soothing and Refreshing Masala Chaas Recipe at Home| WATCH
Cooking Time: 50 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Preparation time: 25 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
Masala Paste:
Kashmiri Red Chilli – 9 nos
Water – 1 Cup
Coconut (grated) – 1 Cup
Coriander Seeds – 3 tsp
Onion (roughly chopped) – 1 no
Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp
Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
Garlic – 4 cloves
Tamarind – 1 tsp
Tamarind Water:
Tamarind – ½ tsp
Water – ¼ Cup
Other Ingredients:
Oil – 3 tbsp
Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no
Tomato (roughly chopped) – 1 no
Salt – 1 ½ tsp
Green Chilli (slit) – 2 no
Fish – 500 grams
Water – 3 Cups
Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp
How to make Goan Fish Curry:
1. Soak the chilies for 15 minutes in 1 Cup of water.
2. Soak ½ tsp of tamarind in ¼ cup of water for 10 mins.
3. Wash and clean the fish pieces with salt, turmeric powder and lemon juice.
4. Grind the tomato to extract the tomato puree.
5. Extract the tamarind juice from the soaked tamarind, strain and set aside.
6. In a mixer grinder jar, add coconut, coriander seeds, chopped onion, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, garlic, tamarind, soaked red chilli with the water.
7. Grind this into a very smooth paste. Should take around 5 minutes in the mixture grinder.
8. Heat oil in a Kadai, add thinly sliced onions and saute until the onions are translucent.
9. Add the spice paste and saute for 7 minutes.
10. When the spice paste is cooked, add 3 cups of water.
11. Once the curry comes to a boil, add the tomato puree, green chilli, and salt. Simmer the curry for 6 minutes.
12. Add the tamarind water.
13. Add the fish and cook for 3 mins.
14. Add coriander leaves, mix and remove from the heat.
15. Serve with steamed rice.