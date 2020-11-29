Tiffin Sambar is a popular South Indian breakfast curry. The key ingredients of Tiffin Sambar are Toor Dal, Yellow Pumpkin, Shallots, Tamarind. The Sambar Powder is made with using Chana Dal, Coriander Seeds, Dried Red Chilli, Fenugreek, Cumin seeds, and tempered with Mustard seeds, Urad Dal, Asafoetida and Red Chilli. Tiffin Sambar is nutritious and easy to make, and it is served hot along with idly/dosa/pongal. Watch the recipe for the best Tiffin Sambar here. Also Read - Chicken Mayo Sandwich Recipe: Follow These Simple Steps to Make Scrumptious Mayonnaise Chicken Sandwich

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Toor Dal – ½ Cup

Yellow Pumpkin – ¼ Cup

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Water – 2 Cup + 1 Cup

Shallots – 15 nos

Tomato – 1 no

Tamarind – 1 lemon sized ball

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Salt – To Taste

Jaggery – 2 tsp

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Sambar Powder:

Dried Red Chilli – 5 nos

Coriander Seeds – 2 tbsp

Chana Dal – 2 tbsp

Fenugreek Seeds – ½ tsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Tempering:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – ¼ tsp

Urad Dal – ¼ tsp

Dried Red Chilli – 2 nos

Asafoetida – ¼ tsp

How to Make Tiffin Sambar

1. Soak tamarind in ½ Cup of water and extract tamarind juice.

2. Pressure cook the Toor dal and pumpkin with turmeric powder, 2 Cups of water for 8 whistles and mash the dal and pumpkin. Keep aside.

3. Dry roast and grind all the ingredients under Sambar powder into a powder.

4. Heat oil in a Kadai, add mustard seeds, urad dal, dried red chilli and asafoetida.

5. Add the chopped shallots, tomato and saute for a minute.

6. Add the salt, sambar powder and cook for 2 mins.

7. Add the tamarind juice to the Kadai and let it simmer for 3 mins.

8. Add ghee.

9. Add the mashed dal and pumpkin mixture, 1 Cup water and Jaggery to the Kadai and let it simmer for 5 mins.

10. Add the curry leaves and coriander leaves.

11. Remove from heat and serve hot with Dosa/Idly/Pongal.