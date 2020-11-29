Tiffin Sambar is a popular South Indian breakfast curry. The key ingredients of Tiffin Sambar are Toor Dal, Yellow Pumpkin, Shallots, Tamarind. The Sambar Powder is made with using Chana Dal, Coriander Seeds, Dried Red Chilli, Fenugreek, Cumin seeds, and tempered with Mustard seeds, Urad Dal, Asafoetida and Red Chilli. Tiffin Sambar is nutritious and easy to make, and it is served hot along with idly/dosa/pongal. Watch the recipe for the best Tiffin Sambar here. Also Read - Chicken Mayo Sandwich Recipe: Follow These Simple Steps to Make Scrumptious Mayonnaise Chicken Sandwich
Recipe
Preparation Time: 20 min
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 40 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients
Toor Dal – ½ Cup
Yellow Pumpkin – ¼ Cup
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Water – 2 Cup + 1 Cup
Shallots – 15 nos
Tomato – 1 no
Tamarind – 1 lemon sized ball
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Salt – To Taste
Jaggery – 2 tsp
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp
Sambar Powder:
Dried Red Chilli – 5 nos
Coriander Seeds – 2 tbsp
Chana Dal – 2 tbsp
Fenugreek Seeds – ½ tsp
Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp
Tempering:
Oil – 1 tbsp
Mustard Seeds – ¼ tsp
Urad Dal – ¼ tsp
Dried Red Chilli – 2 nos
Asafoetida – ¼ tsp
How to Make Tiffin Sambar
1. Soak tamarind in ½ Cup of water and extract tamarind juice.
2. Pressure cook the Toor dal and pumpkin with turmeric powder, 2 Cups of water for 8 whistles and mash the dal and pumpkin. Keep aside.
3. Dry roast and grind all the ingredients under Sambar powder into a powder.
4. Heat oil in a Kadai, add mustard seeds, urad dal, dried red chilli and asafoetida.
5. Add the chopped shallots, tomato and saute for a minute.
6. Add the salt, sambar powder and cook for 2 mins.
7. Add the tamarind juice to the Kadai and let it simmer for 3 mins.
8. Add ghee.
9. Add the mashed dal and pumpkin mixture, 1 Cup water and Jaggery to the Kadai and let it simmer for 5 mins.
10. Add the curry leaves and coriander leaves.
11. Remove from heat and serve hot with Dosa/Idly/Pongal.