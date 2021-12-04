Breakfast Recipe: For a healthy and strong body, breakfast. One should make it a priority to never skip breakfast as it is the first meal after hours of sleep. It is important that your breakfast bowl is filled with proteins, vitamins, and minerals. This energetic snack will keep you going through the whole day.Also Read - Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: 5 Healthy Indian Dishes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos

Taking it to Instagram, Chef Chinu Vaze shares a recipe for muesli. Chef Chinu Vaze explains how she always wanted to make muesli at home for ages. "We had a bit of confusion whether it was granola or muesli. What's the difference anyway," says Chef Chinu Vaze.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinu/ Shilarna Vaze (@chefchinuvaze)



Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats

2 cups kurmura

1/4 cup olive oil/ avocado oil

1/4 cup maple syrup/ honey

1/4 cup chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup almonds/ cashew

1/4 cup chopped dates

1/2 cup mixed berries/ raisins/ dry fruits

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

Method