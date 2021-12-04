Breakfast Recipe: For a healthy and strong body, breakfast. One should make it a priority to never skip breakfast as it is the first meal after hours of sleep. It is important that your breakfast bowl is filled with proteins, vitamins, and minerals. This energetic snack will keep you going through the whole day.Also Read - Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: 5 Healthy Indian Dishes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos
Taking it to Instagram, Chef Chinu Vaze shares a recipe for muesli. Chef Chinu Vaze explains how she always wanted to make muesli at home for ages. "We had a bit of confusion whether it was granola or muesli. What's the difference anyway," says Chef Chinu Vaze.
Ingredients
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 2 cups kurmura
- 1/4 cup olive oil/ avocado oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup/ honey
- 1/4 cup chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds
- 1/4 cup almonds/ cashew
- 1/4 cup chopped dates
- 1/2 cup mixed berries/ raisins/ dry fruits
- 1 tsp Himalayan pink salt
Method
- In a big bowl, put in the oats and kurmura. Add in the oil and maple syrup.
- Throw in all the other toppings (add anything you like, just in proportion). Add the salt and mix well
- In a big baking tray, put baking paper and pour in the muesli in a thick layer and press it down with a spatula.
- Bake at 160 degrees for 15-25 minutes. Don’t wander off. If it feels hard and crisp and looks golden, it’s done.
- Take it out and cool for 15 min. Break in chunks or with a knife for granola bars or break it up into muenola