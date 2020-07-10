A delicious treat for all chocolate lovers. Triple Chocolate Brownie is a gooey and soft brownie recipe by Cooktube which is best enjoyed warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce on top of the brownie. Also Read - Summer Cheesecake Shake Recipe: Want to Drink And Eat Your Dessert? Just Follow The Steps

Recipe:

Servings:5-6

Preparation Time:15min

Cook Time:40min

Ready Time:55min

What All You Need:

150g Semi Sweet Chocolate

½ Cup Unsalted Butter, softened

2 Tbsp Cocoa Powder

1 Cup Caster Sugar

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

3 Eggs

¾ Cup Flour

Pinch of Salt

¾ Cup Dark Chocolate Chips

Vanilla Ice Cream, to serve

Mint Leaves, for garnish

Cherry, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C for 20 minutes.

Step 2

Melt the chocolate and butter in a heat proof bowl, placed over a saucepan with simmering water. Make sure the water does not boil and doesn’t touch the bowl either.

Step 3

Once the chocolate is melted, stir well and remove from heat.

Step 4

Add caster sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, eggs, flour, salt and chocolate chips. Mix well and pour the brownie batter into a lined square baking pan.

Step 5

Place the pan into the preheated oven and bake at 180°C for 30 minutes.

Step 6

Once cooked, remove the brownie from the oven and set it aside to cool at room temperature for 2-3 hours.

Step 7

Cut the brownie into squares, transfer to a serving plate, top with vanilla ice cream, garnish with mint leaves and cherry and serve immediately.

Note: You can add ½ tsp of baking soda for a fluffy brownie.