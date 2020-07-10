A delicious treat for all chocolate lovers. Triple Chocolate Brownie is a gooey and soft brownie recipe by Cooktube which is best enjoyed warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce on top of the brownie. Also Read - Summer Cheesecake Shake Recipe: Want to Drink And Eat Your Dessert? Just Follow The Steps
For more information click on the video below.
Recipe:
Servings:5-6
Preparation Time:15min
Cook Time:40min
Ready Time:55min
What All You Need:
150g Semi Sweet Chocolate
½ Cup Unsalted Butter, softened
2 Tbsp Cocoa Powder
1 Cup Caster Sugar
1 Tsp Vanilla Extract
3 Eggs
¾ Cup Flour
Pinch of Salt
¾ Cup Dark Chocolate Chips
Vanilla Ice Cream, to serve
Mint Leaves, for garnish
Cherry, for garnish
How to Make:
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 180°C for 20 minutes.
Step 2
Melt the chocolate and butter in a heat proof bowl, placed over a saucepan with simmering water. Make sure the water does not boil and doesn’t touch the bowl either.
Step 3
Once the chocolate is melted, stir well and remove from heat.
Step 4
Add caster sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, eggs, flour, salt and chocolate chips. Mix well and pour the brownie batter into a lined square baking pan.
Step 5
Place the pan into the preheated oven and bake at 180°C for 30 minutes.
Step 6
Once cooked, remove the brownie from the oven and set it aside to cool at room temperature for 2-3 hours.
Step 7
Cut the brownie into squares, transfer to a serving plate, top with vanilla ice cream, garnish with mint leaves and cherry and serve immediately.
Note: You can add ½ tsp of baking soda for a fluffy brownie.