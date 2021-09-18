Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is always welcomed with open arms joyously into millions of homes across India and celebrated by the entire family together. And with each get-together, the quintessential traditional modak is made and enjoyed.Also Read - Want to Lose Weight? Include These 5 Dry Fruits in Your Diet

Modak is an Indian sweet dumpling that is mouth watery and leaves everyone succulent. No one would say no to Modak’s as it is loved by everyone. It has won several hearts for the texture, taste and joy it brings. Also Read - 'Coronil Kit' no Cure For COVID-19,' Clarifies Patanjali, Denies Accusations by AYUSH Ministry

Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti brings a very healthy and special modak recipe. This variety of modak is called dry fruit modak. It is not only delicious but is power-packed with vital nutrients that are required for the body. Also Read - Coronil Becomes the Top Trend on Twitter As Ramdev's Patanjali Launches Ayurvedic Covid-19 Drug, Memes & Jokes Abound

Here is the recipe for the Dry Fruit Modak:

Ingredients

• Dates: 5-6

• Roasted almonds: ½ cup

• Cashews: ½ cup

• Assortment of dry fruits: ½ cup

• Maple syrup (optional): ¼ cup

• Modak mould to shape the modaks

Method

• Chop the nuts and dry roast them until they slightly turn in golden brown colour.

• Remove the seeds from the dates. If you want to save time and energy to make your modaks quick; purchase seedless dates.

• Take a grinder, put all the ingredients together into it and grind the components until they form a doughy consistency. In case during the process you find these ingredients are not binding; feel free to add some more dates and make the dough consistent.

• Once the batter is ready, grease the mould with some maple syrup and take a generous portion of this mixture and stuff inside it. Stuff sufficient enough from all the sides for a perfect shape.

• After the modaks are shaped; put the modaks in the refrigerator to cool and settle down for about 1 hour or so.

• Take out the modaks from the refrigerator; place them on the plate and serve!

Recipe Note

• Modak can be shaped in many ways.

• This recipe makes 5-6 dry fruit modaks.

• The time during which to settle the modaks may vary depending upon the refrigerator temperature.

These modaks are not only going to fill your appetite with nutritious value but also lighten up the festival even more. Ayurveda has always given importance to dry fruits as they are rich in minerals, proteins, fibre and vitamins. Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina and, as they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.