Singleton Brew

Ingredients: Also Read - Elevate Your Weekend Mood With These 5 Easy To Make Cocktails At Home

  • Singleton of Glendullan: 60 ml
  • Espresso shot: 10 ml
  • Chilled tonic
  • Orange slice: For garnish

Method:

  • Take a rock glass filled with cube ice
  • Add Singleton and Espresso shot
  • Top with chilled tonic and stir gently
  • Garnish with orange slice

Ethereal

Ingredients

  • Gordons 60 ml
  • Rose Syrup/Rooh Afza: 20 ml
  • Lime Juice: 20 ml
  • Edible flower/Fresh Rose Petals: For garnish

Method

  • Fill shaker with ice cubes
  • Add all ingredients and shake well
  • Strain in anold fashion glassand garnish with flower

The Festive Punch

Ingredients

  • Talisker 10 YO:750 ml
  • Clear apple Juice: 1500 ml
  • Darjeeling TeaChilled: 400 ml
  • Lime Juice: 100ml
  • Honey: 60 ml
  • Spices/ Orange Wedges: For garnish

Method

  • Fill a large punch bowl with ice cubes
  • Add all the ingredients and mix Well
  • Using a ladle to pour

Masala Chai Martini

Ingredients

  • Baileys: 60 ml
  • Chilled Masala Chai: 30 ml
  • Kesar Badam Milk: 30 ml

Method

  • Add all the ingredients in a shaker filled with Ice Cubes
  • Shake week and strain into martini Glass
  • Garnish with Star Anise and Serve

Johnnie Black Fashionable

Ingredients:

  • Johnnie Walker Black Label: 45 ml
  • Sugar Syrup: 10 ml
  • Orange Juice: 30 ml
  • Bitters: 1 (Optional)
  • Orange Wheel: For Garnish

Method:

  • Fill up the old-fashioned glass with ice
  • Add all ingredients and stir gently
  • Garnish with an orange wheel

Johnnie Red Mint Soda

Ingredients

  • Johnnie Walker Red Label: 45 ml
  • Mint Leaves : 5-6
  • Lemon: 1
  • Soda : 150 ml
  • Ice : 3-4 Cubes

Method:

  • Muddle few mints leaves & lemon chunks in a shaker
  • Add Johnnie Walker Red Label and shake with ice
  • Strain into ice-filled tall glass and top up with soda
  • Garnish with mint sprig

Buchanan’s Ginger Highball

Ingredients:

  • Black & White Scotch: 45 ml
  • Lime Juice: 10 ml
  • Bitter: 1 (Optional)
  • Ginger Ale: 150 ml

Method:

  • Fill up a tall glass with ice
  • Add Black & White, lime juice and dash of bitters
  • Top up with Ginger Ale

Black Reserve Coffee Apple Fizz

Ingredients:

  • Black Dog: 45 ml
  • Black Coffee Liquor: 30 ml
  • Cinnamon Syrup: 10 ml
  • Apple Juice: 60 ml
  • Soda: 50 ml
  • Apple fan & Black Olives: For Garnish

Method:

  • Fill up a tall glass with ice
  • Add all ingredients and stir well
  • Top up with soda
  • Garnish with an apple fan and 2-3 black olives

Smirnoff Citrus Tonic

Ingredients:

  • Smirnoff: 45 ml
  • Lime juice: 15 ml
  • Tonic Water: 120 ml
  • Citrus wheel: For garnish

Method:

  • Fill up a tall glass with ice
  • Add all ingredients and stir gently
  • Garnish with citrus fruit wheels

Celebration Fushion

Ingredients

  • McDowell’s No.1 Celebration Rum: 240 ml
  • Basil leaves: 12
  • Vanilla syrup: 25 ml
  • Sugar syrup: 25 ml
  • Apple juice: 200 ml
  • Soda

Method

  • Start with a pitcher full of ice and add all ingredients (except soda)
  • Stir it together and top up the aromatic blend with soda
  • Pour a drink as served in a frosty highball glass

With Christmas just around the corner, there will be plenty of parties and get-togethers with friends and family. Comforting cocktails help you enjoy the celebrations and get into the festive spirit.

