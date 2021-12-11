The holiday season marks the beginning of a new and refreshing year. While celebrating this year, raise a tasty toast to your loved ones.Also Read - Elevate Your Evening With These Easy-to-Make Refreshing Cocktails
Asmani Subramanian and Shantanu Sengupta, Diageo India Brand Ambassadors, have developed a list of delightful cocktail recipes that will put you in the holiday spirit and impress all your guests.
Singleton Brew
Ingredients: Also Read - Elevate Your Weekend Mood With These 5 Easy To Make Cocktails At Home
- Singleton of Glendullan: 60 ml
- Espresso shot: 10 ml
- Chilled tonic
- Orange slice: For garnish
Method:
- Take a rock glass filled with cube ice
- Add Singleton and Espresso shot
- Top with chilled tonic and stir gently
- Garnish with orange slice
Ethereal
Ingredients
- Gordons 60 ml
- Rose Syrup/Rooh Afza: 20 ml
- Lime Juice: 20 ml
- Edible flower/Fresh Rose Petals: For garnish
Method
- Fill shaker with ice cubes
- Add all ingredients and shake well
- Strain in anold fashion glassand garnish with flower
The Festive Punch
Ingredients
- Talisker 10 YO:750 ml
- Clear apple Juice: 1500 ml
- Darjeeling TeaChilled: 400 ml
- Lime Juice: 100ml
- Honey: 60 ml
- Spices/ Orange Wedges: For garnish
Method
- Fill a large punch bowl with ice cubes
- Add all the ingredients and mix Well
- Using a ladle to pour
Masala Chai Martini
Ingredients
- Baileys: 60 ml
- Chilled Masala Chai: 30 ml
- Kesar Badam Milk: 30 ml
Method
- Add all the ingredients in a shaker filled with Ice Cubes
- Shake week and strain into martini Glass
- Garnish with Star Anise and Serve
Johnnie Black Fashionable
Ingredients:
- Johnnie Walker Black Label: 45 ml
- Sugar Syrup: 10 ml
- Orange Juice: 30 ml
- Bitters: 1 (Optional)
- Orange Wheel: For Garnish
Method:
- Fill up the old-fashioned glass with ice
- Add all ingredients and stir gently
- Garnish with an orange wheel
Johnnie Red Mint Soda
Ingredients
- Johnnie Walker Red Label: 45 ml
- Mint Leaves : 5-6
- Lemon: 1
- Soda : 150 ml
- Ice : 3-4 Cubes
Method:
- Muddle few mints leaves & lemon chunks in a shaker
- Add Johnnie Walker Red Label and shake with ice
- Strain into ice-filled tall glass and top up with soda
- Garnish with mint sprig
Buchanan’s Ginger Highball
Ingredients:
- Black & White Scotch: 45 ml
- Lime Juice: 10 ml
- Bitter: 1 (Optional)
- Ginger Ale: 150 ml
Method:
- Fill up a tall glass with ice
- Add Black & White, lime juice and dash of bitters
- Top up with Ginger Ale
Black Reserve Coffee Apple Fizz
Ingredients:
- Black Dog: 45 ml
- Black Coffee Liquor: 30 ml
- Cinnamon Syrup: 10 ml
- Apple Juice: 60 ml
- Soda: 50 ml
- Apple fan & Black Olives: For Garnish
Method:
- Fill up a tall glass with ice
- Add all ingredients and stir well
- Top up with soda
- Garnish with an apple fan and 2-3 black olives
Smirnoff Citrus Tonic
Ingredients:
- Smirnoff: 45 ml
- Lime juice: 15 ml
- Tonic Water: 120 ml
- Citrus wheel: For garnish
Method:
- Fill up a tall glass with ice
- Add all ingredients and stir gently
- Garnish with citrus fruit wheels
Celebration Fushion
Ingredients
- McDowell’s No.1 Celebration Rum: 240 ml
- Basil leaves: 12
- Vanilla syrup: 25 ml
- Sugar syrup: 25 ml
- Apple juice: 200 ml
- Soda
Method
- Start with a pitcher full of ice and add all ingredients (except soda)
- Stir it together and top up the aromatic blend with soda
- Pour a drink as served in a frosty highball glass
With Christmas just around the corner, there will be plenty of parties and get-togethers with friends and family. Comforting cocktails help you enjoy the celebrations and get into the festive spirit.
(With inputs from IANS)