Masala Buttermilk is a popular Indian drink known for its refreshing nature and taste. Masala Buttermilk is very easy to make, and it includes key ingredients like Mint leaves, Coriander leaves, Cumin seeds, Chilli, Ginger, which gives the Buttermilk the needed spiciness. Masala Buttermilk is the best summer drink, and it tastes well when served chilled. Sometimes, Buttermilk is also consumed along with rice.

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 10 min

Preparation time: 10 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

Curd – 2 Cups

Mint Leaves – 2 tbsp

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Green Chilli – 1 no

Ginger – ½ inch

Water – 2 Cups

Ice Cubes – 5 nos

How to Make Masala Chaas:

In a mixer grinder, add ginger, mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilli, cumin seeds and grind it.

Add curd, salt, water, ice cubes and grind it without any lumps.

Filter the buttermilk using a strainer.