Masala Buttermilk is a popular Indian drink known for its refreshing nature and taste. Masala Buttermilk is very easy to make, and it includes key ingredients like Mint leaves, Coriander leaves, Cumin seeds, Chilli, Ginger, which gives the Buttermilk the needed spiciness. Masala Buttermilk is the best summer drink, and it tastes well when served chilled. Sometimes, Buttermilk is also consumed along with rice.
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 10 min
Preparation time: 10 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients:
Curd – 2 Cups
Mint Leaves – 2 tbsp
Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp
Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp
Salt – 1 tsp
Green Chilli – 1 no
Ginger – ½ inch
Water – 2 Cups
Ice Cubes – 5 nos
How to Make Masala Chaas:
- In a mixer grinder, add ginger, mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilli, cumin seeds and grind it.
- Add curd, salt, water, ice cubes and grind it without any lumps.
- Filter the buttermilk using a strainer.
- Masala Buttermilk is ready to be served.