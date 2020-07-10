Nothing beats the hangover better than a perfect Veg Grilled Cheese Sandwich. The crispy bread, creamy cheese and the fresh vegetables used in this sandwich recipe by Cooktube makes it a complete meal and is best enjoyed hot with a dipping sauce and fries. Also Read - Triple Chocolate Brownies Recipe: A Delicious Treat You Can Easily Make at Home

You can also watch the video below for a step by step instruction on how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Total time: 15 mins

What All You Need:

2 Bread Slices

2 Cheese Slices

2 Lettuce Leaves

3 Tomato Slices

Salt & Pepper to taste

4 Tsp Butter, softened

How to Make:

Step 1

Place a slice of bread on a plate and then place a slice of cheese on top of it.

Step 2

Layer the sandwich with lettuce leaves and tomato slices. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste, place the remaining cheese slice on top of the tomatoes followed by the bread slice to complete the sandwich.

Step 3

Spread half of the butter on top of the sandwich and transfer the butter-side down on a hot pan.

Step 4

Cook over medium heat for 4-5 minutes until golden brown and crispy. Spread the remaining butter on the sandwich and flip. Cook for another 4-5 minutes until golden brown and cooked.

Step 5

Once cooked, remove from heat, cut in the desired shape and serve hot.