Veg Kolhapuri is a popular veg curry recipe from the city of Kolhapur. Veg Kholapuri is made with mixed vegetables like carrot, green peas, beans, cauliflower, capsicum, and cooked with freshly ground masala paste . In some variants, Paneer is also added. Veg Kholapuri is known for its spiciness. Veg Kholapuri is highly nutritious and tasty. Veg Kholapuri is best to serve with Chapati/Rotis. Watch the perfect Veg Kolhapuri recipe here. Also Read - Sweet Pongal Recipe: Must Try This South Indian Recipe at Home

Also Read - Shami Kebab Recipe: This is a Must Try For All You Shami Kabab Lovers

Recipe

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Masala Paste:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli – 5 nos

Black Cardamom – 1 no

Cloves – 6 nos

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Bay Leaf – 2 nos

Cashew – 6 nos

Tomato (roughly chopped) – 2 nos

Other Ingredients:

Oil – 2 tbsp + 2 tbsp

Carrot (batons) – ½ cup

Green Peas – ¼ cup

Beans (batons) – ¼ cup

Cauliflower – ½ cup

Green Capsicum (diced) – ¼ cup

Dried Red Chilli – 2 nos

Onion (chopped) – 2 nos

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Cumin Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – 2 tsp

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Water – 1 Cup

How to Make Veg Kolhapuri

1. Cut the cauliflower into florets. Soak them in 1 cup of water along with ¼ of salt and ¼ tsp of turmeric powder. This is to clean the cauliflower properly. Let this sit for at least 10 minutes, and then discard the water.

2. For the masala paste, heat oil and add all the spices and the cashew nut. Cook on low flame for 3 minutes, or until the spices are aromatic. Transfer to a blender jar and add two roughly cut tomatoes. Blend.

3. Heat 2 tablespoons oil and add carrot, beans and cauliflower. Saute for 4 minutes. Add chopped capsicum and green peas, and saute for 2 more minutes. Remove the vegetables from the oil.

4. In the same pan, add 2 tbsp more of oil. Then add whole red chillies and chopped onion. Once the onion turns golden brown, add ginger garlic paste and all the spice powders (turmeric powder, jeera powder, coriander powder, garam masala and salt). Cook for 1 minute.

5. Add the masala paste and cook for 5 minutes on high flame, stirring continuously.

6. Add the cooked vegetables, add the water. Once it comes to a boil, turn the flame to low, cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes.