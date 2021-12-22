Planning to go the vegan way, this Christmas? We got you covered. Both simple to make and incredibly moist, this is a fail-safe recipe for a rich and boozy festive banana cup cake. Packed with your choice of chocolate chips and walnuts – no one will ever guess it is vegan.Also Read - Biryani is The Most Ordered Food of 2021, Swiggy Says Indians Ordered 115 Biryanis Per Minute

If you think soaking the fruit overnight is the only way to make a traditional Christmas cake, think again! Also Read - Christmas 2021: Try These 3 Easy-to-Make Recipes This Festive Season

This unique method with soya milk and almond flour which makes them very soft and moist, infused with chocolate and banana flavor. Yes, that’s right – you can make this cake in just one afternoon! Also Read - Forget Free Ka Khaana! Bride Asks Guests to Pay Rs 7370 For Food at Wedding & We've Lost Our Appetite

Banana Bread

Ingredients

Over ripe Banana’s- 2 pieces

Vegetable/ Sunflower oil-150ml

Lemon Juice- 30ml

Brown Sugar 150gm

Non Dairy Milk- 4

Vanilla- 0.5ml

Flour-225gm

Almond Flour- 60gm

Baking Powder- 1 teaspoon

Baking Soda- ¾ teaspoon

Salt- ¼ teaspoon

Cinnamon- ¾ teaspoon

Nutmeg- 1 pinch

Walnut- 75gm

Chocolate Chips 90gm – 175gm

Method:

Whisk the ripened bananas and brown sugar together till sugar dissolves completely. Add almond milk, then mix in the dry ingredients together. Slowly start adding the mixture is whisking. The batter is now ready to be baked in greased moulds. Enjoy it warm with a drizzle of icing sugar.

Baking time: 20-25 minutes

Baking temperature: 160 degree

Yield per mould: 100gm

Fudgy Brownie Cookie

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (60% to 70%)- 120gm

Sunflower Oil- 50ml

Castor Sugar- 140gm

Water- 80ml

All Purpose Flour- 130gm

Cocoa Powder- 30gm

Baking Powder- 1tsp

Salt- ¼ teaspoon

Method:

Melt chocolate and slowly add in oil into it. On the side dissolve water and sugar together. Mix in the chocolate mixture with water and finally, add in all the dry ingredients. Bake it @160’C and enjoy warm for the perfect Christmas evening.

Baking temperature: 160degree

Baking time: 15 minutes

Yield per cookies: 20gram

(Recipe courtesy: Le Meridien, Gurgaon)