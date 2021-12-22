Planning to go the vegan way, this Christmas? We got you covered. Both simple to make and incredibly moist, this is a fail-safe recipe for a rich and boozy festive banana cup cake. Packed with your choice of chocolate chips and walnuts – no one will ever guess it is vegan.Also Read - Biryani is The Most Ordered Food of 2021, Swiggy Says Indians Ordered 115 Biryanis Per Minute
If you think soaking the fruit overnight is the only way to make a traditional Christmas cake, think again!
This unique method with soya milk and almond flour which makes them very soft and moist, infused with chocolate and banana flavor. Yes, that's right – you can make this cake in just one afternoon!
Banana Bread
Ingredients
- Over ripe Banana’s- 2 pieces
- Vegetable/ Sunflower oil-150ml
- Lemon Juice- 30ml
- Brown Sugar 150gm
- Non Dairy Milk- 4
- Vanilla- 0.5ml
- Flour-225gm
- Almond Flour- 60gm
- Baking Powder- 1 teaspoon
- Baking Soda- ¾ teaspoon
- Salt- ¼ teaspoon
- Cinnamon- ¾ teaspoon
- Nutmeg- 1 pinch
- Walnut- 75gm
- Chocolate Chips 90gm – 175gm
Method:
- Whisk the ripened bananas and brown sugar together till sugar dissolves completely.
- Add almond milk, then mix in the dry ingredients together.
- Slowly start adding the mixture is whisking.
- The batter is now ready to be baked in greased moulds.
- Enjoy it warm with a drizzle of icing sugar.
- Baking time: 20-25 minutes
- Baking temperature: 160 degree
- Yield per mould: 100gm
Fudgy Brownie Cookie
Ingredients
- Dark Chocolate (60% to 70%)- 120gm
- Sunflower Oil- 50ml
- Castor Sugar- 140gm
- Water- 80ml
- All Purpose Flour- 130gm
- Cocoa Powder- 30gm
- Baking Powder- 1tsp
- Salt- ¼ teaspoon
Method:
- Melt chocolate and slowly add in oil into it.
- On the side dissolve water and sugar together.
- Mix in the chocolate mixture with water and finally, add in all the dry ingredients.
- Bake it @160’C and enjoy warm for the perfect Christmas evening.
Baking temperature: 160degree
Baking time: 15 minutes
Yield per cookies: 20gram
(Recipe courtesy: Le Meridien, Gurgaon)