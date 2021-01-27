Vermicelli Veg Biryani is a twisted version of Vegetable Biryani with an awesome taste. Vermicelli Veg Biryani is made like a typical Biryani with Roasted Vermicelli, fresh ground Biryani masala, and it also includes a lot of veggies like Carrot, Beans, Potato, Tomato. Vermicelli Veg Biryani is easy to cook and can be cooked well under 40 minutes. Vermicelli Veg Biryani is served along with Onion Raita. Also Read - Learn How to Make Mouth-Watering Aloo Gobi Easily in Just 50 Minutes- WATCH Recipe
Cooking Time: 30 min
Ready Time: 40 min
Serving: 2
Preparation time: 10 min
Ingredients:
Roasted Vermicelli – 1 Cup
For Biryani Masala:
Coriander Seeds – 1 tsp
Fennel Seeds – ¼ tsp
Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp
Black Peppercorn – ½ tsp
Nutmeg – A Pinch
Star Anise – ½ no
Cinnamon – ¼ inch
Cardamom – 1 no
For Biryani:
Ghee – 2 tbsp + 2 tsp
Bay Leaf – 1 no
Cloves – 2 nos
Cinnamon – ½ inch
Cardamom – 2 nos
Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no
Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 2 nos
Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp
Tomato (finely chopped) – 2 nos
Carrot (chopped) – ½ Cup
Potato (chopped) – ½ Cup
Beans (chopped) – ½ Cup
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
Coriander Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – 1 tsp
Water – 1 Cup + 2 Cups
Mint Leaves – ¼ Cup
Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup
How to make Vermicelli Veg Biryani:
1. Dry roast the ingredients under “for biryani masala” for 2 mins.
2. Once cool, add them to a mixer grinder and grind it into a fine powder.
3. Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a Kadai, add the bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, onion, green chilli and saute till it turns golden brown.
4. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomato and saute well.
5. Add carrot, beans, potato, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, ground biryani masala powder, coriander powder, salt and saute till the masalas are cooked.
6. Add 1 Cup of water, mix, cover and cook for 10 mins on medium flame.
7. Add the mint leaves, coriander leaves, 2 tsp of ghee and mix well.
8. Add 2 Cups of water and let it come to a boil.
9. Add the roasted vermicelli, mix Cover and cook for 8 mins on medium flame.
10. Serve the vermicelli veg biryani hot with onion raita.