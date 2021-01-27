Vermicelli Veg Biryani is a twisted version of Vegetable Biryani with an awesome taste. Vermicelli Veg Biryani is made like a typical Biryani with Roasted Vermicelli, fresh ground Biryani masala, and it also includes a lot of veggies like Carrot, Beans, Potato, Tomato. Vermicelli Veg Biryani is easy to cook and can be cooked well under 40 minutes. Vermicelli Veg Biryani is served along with Onion Raita. Also Read - Learn How to Make Mouth-Watering Aloo Gobi Easily in Just 50 Minutes- WATCH Recipe

Watch the recipe for the best Vermicelli Veg Biryani here:

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Serving: 2

Preparation time: 10 min

Ingredients:

Roasted Vermicelli – 1 Cup

For Biryani Masala:

Coriander Seeds – 1 tsp

Fennel Seeds – ¼ tsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Black Peppercorn – ½ tsp

Nutmeg – A Pinch

Star Anise – ½ no

Cinnamon – ¼ inch

Cardamom – 1 no

For Biryani:

Ghee – 2 tbsp + 2 tsp

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cloves – 2 nos

Cinnamon – ½ inch

Cardamom – 2 nos

Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 2 nos

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Tomato (finely chopped) – 2 nos

Carrot (chopped) – ½ Cup

Potato (chopped) – ½ Cup

Beans (chopped) – ½ Cup

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Water – 1 Cup + 2 Cups

Mint Leaves – ¼ Cup

Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup

How to make Vermicelli Veg Biryani:

1. Dry roast the ingredients under “for biryani masala” for 2 mins.

2. Once cool, add them to a mixer grinder and grind it into a fine powder.

3. Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a Kadai, add the bay leaf, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, onion, green chilli and saute till it turns golden brown.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomato and saute well.

5. Add carrot, beans, potato, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, ground biryani masala powder, coriander powder, salt and saute till the masalas are cooked.

6. Add 1 Cup of water, mix, cover and cook for 10 mins on medium flame.

7. Add the mint leaves, coriander leaves, 2 tsp of ghee and mix well.

8. Add 2 Cups of water and let it come to a boil.

9. Add the roasted vermicelli, mix Cover and cook for 8 mins on medium flame.

10. Serve the vermicelli veg biryani hot with onion raita.