Chicken Pepper Soup / Kozhi Milagu Rasam is a healthy and simple to cook Soup recipe. The gentle mix of pepper, ginger, garlic along with the chicken stock provides a soothing effect. Chicken Pepper Soup is made by boiling the Chicken bones to which the ground pepper spice mix is added. Chicken Pepper Soup is known for its health benefits, it helps in relieving sore throat and cold and also helps indigestion.

Ingredients:

Chicken bones – 250 gram

Shallots (Small Onion) – 15 nos

Tomato – 1 no

Jeera – 1 tsp

Black Peppercorns – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Ginger – ½ inch

Garlic – 6 pods

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Gingelly Oil – 1 tbsp

Coriander Leaves – ¼ Cup

Salt – 2 tsp

Water – 750 ml

Recipe for chicken pepper soup:

1. Dry roast and grind peppercorns and jeera into a powder and keep aside

2. In a pressure cooker, add gingelly oil and finely chopped shallots and saute for 2 minutes on medium heat.

3. Crush the ginger and garlic in a pestle and mortar and add it to the pressure cooker, cook until raw smell goes.

4. Add the chopped tomato and cook for another 30 seconds.

5. Now add the washed and cleaned chicken with bones to the pan.

6. Add turmeric powder, salt and ground powder, cook for a further 3 minutes.

7. Add 750 ml of water and pressure cook for 6-7 whistles or 12 minutes

8. Open the pan, add pepper powder, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.