Coconut Rice is a popular South Indian variety rice recipe. Coconut Rice is made of freshly grated coconut and Indian spices. Coconut Rice is loaded with flavours and is made during festivals and occasions too. Coconut Rice is a popular lunch box recipe for kids and working people as it is simple to make and it can be cooked well under 30 minutes. Coconut rice goes well with both Vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries. Watch the quick recipe here: Also Read - Watch: This is a Must Try Recipe For All You Chicken Biryani Lovers!

Rice – 1 Cup

Water – 2 ½ Cups

Coconut Oil – 1 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – ¼ tsp

Urad Dal – 1 tsp

Chana Dal – 1 tsp

Cashew – 10 nos

Green Chilli (slit) – 1 no

Dried Red Chilli – 1 no

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Ginger (finely chopped) – ½ inch

Grated Coconut – 1 ½ Cups

Asafoetida (Hing) – ¼ tsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Recipe for coconut rice:

1. Wash and soak the rice for 10 mins.

2. Add 2 ½ Cups of water, soaked rice in a Pressure Cooker and cook for 10 mins. Open the pressure cooker once the pressure settles on its own. Keep the cooked rice aside.

3. Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal and let the mustard seeds splutter.

4. Add cashew nuts and fry till it turns golden brown.

5. Add green chilli, dried red chilli, curry leaves, ginger and saute for a minute.

6. Add the grated coconut, asafoetida, ¾ tsp of salt and mix well.

7. Add the cooked rice and saute it for a minute on high flame.

8. Remove from the heat and serve hot.