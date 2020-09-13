Coconut Rice is a popular South Indian variety rice recipe. Coconut Rice is made of freshly grated coconut and Indian spices. Coconut Rice is loaded with flavours and is made during festivals and occasions too. Coconut Rice is a popular lunch box recipe for kids and working people as it is simple to make and it can be cooked well under 30 minutes. Coconut rice goes well with both Vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries. Watch the quick recipe here: Also Read - Watch: This is a Must Try Recipe For All You Chicken Biryani Lovers!
Also Read - Watch: Ever Heard of Chettinad Chicken? Here's One of The Tastiest Chicken Recipe Ever!
Ingredients: Also Read - Watch: This Chana Masala Recipe is Just The Best, Treat Your Tastebuds Now!
Rice – 1 Cup
Water – 2 ½ Cups
Coconut Oil – 1 tbsp
Mustard Seeds – ¼ tsp
Urad Dal – 1 tsp
Chana Dal – 1 tsp
Cashew – 10 nos
Green Chilli (slit) – 1 no
Dried Red Chilli – 1 no
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Ginger (finely chopped) – ½ inch
Grated Coconut – 1 ½ Cups
Asafoetida (Hing) – ¼ tsp
Salt – ¾ tsp
Recipe for coconut rice:
1. Wash and soak the rice for 10 mins.
2. Add 2 ½ Cups of water, soaked rice in a Pressure Cooker and cook for 10 mins. Open the pressure cooker once the pressure settles on its own. Keep the cooked rice aside.
3. Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal and let the mustard seeds splutter.
4. Add cashew nuts and fry till it turns golden brown.
5. Add green chilli, dried red chilli, curry leaves, ginger and saute for a minute.
6. Add the grated coconut, asafoetida, ¾ tsp of salt and mix well.
7. Add the cooked rice and saute it for a minute on high flame.
8. Remove from the heat and serve hot.