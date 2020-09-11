Chettinad Chicken is a popular South Indian non-veg recipe. Chettinad Cuisine originated from the Chettinadu region in Tamil Nadu and it is famous worldwide and known for the spiciness in food. Chettinad Chicken Gravy is prepared by marinating and cooking chicken with traditional spices used for authentic Chettinad masala. Chettinad Chicken gravy is served as a side dish for Rice, Paratha, Chapati, and Roti. Watch this detailed video to cook the best chicken ever! Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine
Coriander Seeds – 1 tbsp
Fennel Seeds – 2 tsp
Black Peppercorns – 1 ½ tsp
Cinnamon – 1 inch
Red Chilli – 3 nos
Kashmiri Red Chilli – 2 nos
Star Anise – 1 no
Cumin Seeds – 1 ½ tsp
Cardamom – 2 nos
Cloves – 6 nos
Coconut – 2 tbsp
Ginger – ½ inch
Garlic – 3 cloves
Salt – ½ tsp
Other Ingredients:
Chicken – 500 gms
Curd – 1 ½ tbsp
Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Onion – 1 nos
Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – 1 tsp
Curry leaves – 10 nos
Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp
Recipe for Chettinad Chicken:
1. Dry roast all the ingredients under dry roast and grind except ginger and garlic.
2. Add ginger and garlic to the dry roasted spices, coconut and grind it into a smooth paste in a mixer grinder adding some water.
3. Marinate the chicken with this grounded paste, lemon juice and curd for 60 minutes.
4. In a pan, add ghee, finely chopped onion, turmeric powder and cook until the onion turns golden brown.
5. Add the marinated chicken, salt and cook till the chicken and the chettinad masala is entirely cooked.
6. Add curry leaves, garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with Rice/Paratha/Chapati/Roti.