Chettinad Chicken is a popular South Indian non-veg recipe. Chettinad Cuisine originated from the Chettinadu region in Tamil Nadu and it is famous worldwide and known for the spiciness in food. Chettinad Chicken Gravy is prepared by marinating and cooking chicken with traditional spices used for authentic Chettinad masala. Chettinad Chicken gravy is served as a side dish for Rice, Paratha, Chapati, and Roti. Watch this detailed video to cook the best chicken ever! Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

Also Read - Watch: Ever Tried to Cook Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast? Try This, You Won't Regret!

Ingredients (For Dry Roast and Grind) Also Read - Watch: This is a Must Try Recipe For All You Chicken Biryani Lovers!

Coriander Seeds – 1 tbsp

Fennel Seeds – 2 tsp

Black Peppercorns – 1 ½ tsp

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Red Chilli – 3 nos

Kashmiri Red Chilli – 2 nos

Star Anise – 1 no

Cumin Seeds – 1 ½ tsp

Cardamom – 2 nos

Cloves – 6 nos

Coconut – 2 tbsp

Ginger – ½ inch

Garlic – 3 cloves

Salt – ½ tsp

Other Ingredients:

Chicken – 500 gms

Curd – 1 ½ tbsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Onion – 1 nos

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – 10 nos

Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp

Recipe for Chettinad Chicken:

1. Dry roast all the ingredients under dry roast and grind except ginger and garlic.

2. Add ginger and garlic to the dry roasted spices, coconut and grind it into a smooth paste in a mixer grinder adding some water.

3. Marinate the chicken with this grounded paste, lemon juice and curd for 60 minutes.

4. In a pan, add ghee, finely chopped onion, turmeric powder and cook until the onion turns golden brown.

5. Add the marinated chicken, salt and cook till the chicken and the chettinad masala is entirely cooked.

6. Add curry leaves, garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with Rice/Paratha/Chapati/Roti.