Egg 65 is a quick and simple protein-packed South Indian starter recipe. Egg 65 is a great and delicious alternative to Chicken 65. Egg 65 is made by boiling the eggs first and then batter frying the eggs in the Besan Flour and spice mix. Then the batter-fried eggs are tossed in a pan with the sauce, chili, and coriander leaves. Egg 65 is best to eat as an appetizer. This tasty Egg 65 can be made in 30 minutes. Watch out the detailed recipe here: Also Read - Watch: This is a Must Try Recipe For All You Chicken Biryani Lovers!

Egg – 6 nos

Water – 4 Cups

For Batter:

Egg white – 1 no

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp

Curry Leaves (finely chopped) – 15 nos

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder -¼ tsp

Cumin Powder – ½ tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Besan Flour – 3 tbsp

Corn Flour – 1 tbsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Oil – To Deep Fry

To Toss:

Oil – 1 tbsp

Garlic (finely chopped) – 3 cloves

Dried Red Chilli – 1 no

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Tomato Sauce – 3 tbsp

Salt – A pinch

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 1 no

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

Recipe for Egg 65:

1. Place the eggs on a saucepan, add 4 cups of water, bring the water to a boil, cover and cook the eggs for 9 minutes.

2. Once the eggs cool, remove the shells of the eggs and cut them into halves.

3. Remove the egg yolks and fine chop the egg whites.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, black pepper powder, coriander powder, salt, besan flour, cornflour, lemon juice, egg white and mix well.

5. Heat oil in a deep frying pan, add small balls of the egg batter and fry until crispy. It would take around 4 mins. Remove from the heat.

6. Heat oil in a pan, add garlic, dried red chilli, curry leaves and saute for a minute.

7. Add tomato sauce, a pinch of salt and mix well.

8. Add the deep-fried egg balls, green chilli and toss on a high flame.

9. Add coriander leaves, mix well and remove from the heat.

10. Serve hot as an appetizer.