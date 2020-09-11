Chicken Ghee Roast is popularly known as Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast is a famous recipe known for its tangy flavor. Chicken Ghee Roast is made by dry roasting Indian spices and it is made into a fine paste. Tender pieces of Chicken are marinated in the spice mix and it is cooked with Ghee until it reaches a semi gravy consistency. Chicken Ghee Roast can be eaten as a starter or it is also good to eat with roti/parotta. Watch this detailed recipe for the best experience: Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

Kashmiri Red Chilli – 8 nos

Red Chilli – 4 nos

Coriander seeds – 1 ½ tsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Fennel seeds – 1 tsp

Peppercorns – 1 tsp

Ginger – 1 inch

Garlic – 4 Cloves

Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp

Tamarind Juice – 1 tbsp

Chicken – 500 gram

Curd – ¼ Cup

Ghee – ¼ Cup

Onion – 1 no

Salt – To Taste

Jaggery – 2 tsp

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Recipe for chicken ghee roast:

1. In a pan dry roast Kashmiri red chilli, red chilli, coriander, cumin, fennel and pepper.

2. Grind the dry roasted ingredients with ginger, garlic cloves, lemon juice and tamarind juice to a smooth paste.

3. Marinate the chicken with the ground paste and curd for 1 hour

4. In a pan add Ghee, finely chopped onion, once the onions turn golden, add the marinated chicken with the masala and salt.

5. Cook the chicken for 15 minutes on medium-high heat until the ghee separated and the chicken is coated well with the masala.

6. Add Jaggery and curry leaves and cook for 1 more minute.

7. Remove from heat and serve with rice/roti/paratha/dosa/appam.