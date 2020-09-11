Chicken Ghee Roast is popularly known as Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast is a famous recipe known for its tangy flavor. Chicken Ghee Roast is made by dry roasting Indian spices and it is made into a fine paste. Tender pieces of Chicken are marinated in the spice mix and it is cooked with Ghee until it reaches a semi gravy consistency. Chicken Ghee Roast can be eaten as a starter or it is also good to eat with roti/parotta. Watch this detailed recipe for the best experience: Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine
Also Read - Watch: This is a Must Try Recipe For All You Chicken Biryani Lovers!
Ingredients for chicken ghee roast: Also Read - Watch: Ever Heard of Chettinad Chicken? Here's One of The Tastiest Chicken Recipe Ever!
Kashmiri Red Chilli – 8 nos
Red Chilli – 4 nos
Coriander seeds – 1 ½ tsp
Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
Fennel seeds – 1 tsp
Peppercorns – 1 tsp
Ginger – 1 inch
Garlic – 4 Cloves
Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp
Tamarind Juice – 1 tbsp
Chicken – 500 gram
Curd – ¼ Cup
Ghee – ¼ Cup
Onion – 1 no
Salt – To Taste
Jaggery – 2 tsp
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Recipe for chicken ghee roast:
1. In a pan dry roast Kashmiri red chilli, red chilli, coriander, cumin, fennel and pepper.
2. Grind the dry roasted ingredients with ginger, garlic cloves, lemon juice and tamarind juice to a smooth paste.
3. Marinate the chicken with the ground paste and curd for 1 hour
4. In a pan add Ghee, finely chopped onion, once the onions turn golden, add the marinated chicken with the masala and salt.
5. Cook the chicken for 15 minutes on medium-high heat until the ghee separated and the chicken is coated well with the masala.
6. Add Jaggery and curry leaves and cook for 1 more minute.
7. Remove from heat and serve with rice/roti/paratha/dosa/appam.