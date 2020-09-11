Bhindi Masala is a popular vegetable side dish recipe. Bhindi Masala is highly nutritious and it can be prepared in 30 minutes. Bhindi/Okra is rich in Fibre, has low calories and it boosts digestion. Bhindi Masala is made with a whole lot of Indian spices and in this recipe, Curd and sugar are used a little which enhances the taste and flavor of the Bhindi Masala. Bhindi Masala is the best side dish for rice and roti. Watch the recipe here: Also Read - Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: 5 Healthy Indian Dishes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos
Oil – 2 tsp + 2 tsp
Bhindi – 250 Grams
Onion – 1 no
Tomato – 1 no
Curd – ½ Cup
Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp
Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp
Green Chilli – 1 no
Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 ½ tsp
Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
Garam Masala – ¼ tsp
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Cumin Powder – ¼ tsp
Kasuri Methi – 1 tsp
Sugar – ¼ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp + ½ tsp
Water – ½ cup + ½ cup
Recipe for Bhindi Masala
1. In a pan, heat 2 tsp oil, add bhindi, ½ tsp salt, and cook until sliminess is gone.
2. Remove the cooked bhindi on a plate.
3. In the same pan, heat 2 tsp oil and add cumin seeds, once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onions and saute until it turns golden brown.
4. Now add ginger garlic paste and saute for a minute.
5. Add green chillies and tomatoes and saute till tomatoes turn mushy.
6. Add the powdered spices – red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, cumin powder
7. Add ½ of water, ½ cup of whisked curd, ½ tsp salt and bring the curry to a boil.
8. Now add the fried bhindi and ½ cup of water and cook for 10 minutes in low heat.
9. Now add ¼ sugar, 1 tsp of kasuri methi and mix well.
10. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with paratha or roti.