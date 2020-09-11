Bhindi Masala is a popular vegetable side dish recipe. Bhindi Masala is highly nutritious and it can be prepared in 30 minutes. Bhindi/Okra is rich in Fibre, has low calories and it boosts digestion. Bhindi Masala is made with a whole lot of Indian spices and in this recipe, Curd and sugar are used a little which enhances the taste and flavor of the Bhindi Masala. Bhindi Masala is the best side dish for rice and roti. Watch the recipe here: Also Read - Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: 5 Healthy Indian Dishes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos

Oil – 2 tsp + 2 tsp

Bhindi – 250 Grams

Onion – 1 no

Tomato – 1 no

Curd – ½ Cup

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Green Chilli – 1 no

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala – ¼ tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Cumin Powder – ¼ tsp

Kasuri Methi – 1 tsp

Sugar – ¼ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp + ½ tsp

Water – ½ cup + ½ cup

Recipe for Bhindi Masala

1. In a pan, heat 2 tsp oil, add bhindi, ½ tsp salt, and cook until sliminess is gone.

2. Remove the cooked bhindi on a plate.

3. In the same pan, heat 2 tsp oil and add cumin seeds, once the cumin seeds start to splutter, add the chopped onions and saute until it turns golden brown.

4. Now add ginger garlic paste and saute for a minute.

5. Add green chillies and tomatoes and saute till tomatoes turn mushy.

6. Add the powdered spices – red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, cumin powder

7. Add ½ of water, ½ cup of whisked curd, ½ tsp salt and bring the curry to a boil.

8. Now add the fried bhindi and ½ cup of water and cook for 10 minutes in low heat.

9. Now add ¼ sugar, 1 tsp of kasuri methi and mix well.

10. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with paratha or roti.