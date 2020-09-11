Butter Chicken or Murg Makhani is one of the most popular Indian curries. Butter Chicken is made by marinating the chicken pieces in hung curd and Indian spices and then it is cooked in a tomato-based gravy. The richness of butter and cream along with the tomato base gravy provides a tinge of sweetness that makes the Butter Chicken a hit among kids too. It is best to eat along with Rotis/Naan or any Indian breads. Watch the quick video here: Also Read - Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: 5 Healthy Indian Dishes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos
- Chicken – 500 grams
- Oil – 2-3 tbsp
Ingredients (For Marinading):
- Hung Curd – ½ Cup
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp
- Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
- Coriander Powder – ¼ tsp
- Cumin Powder – ¼ tsp
- Garam Masala – ¼ tsp
- Salt – ¼ tsp
- Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
Ingredients (For Gravy):
- Tomato – 5 large
- Butter – ¼ Cup
- Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp
- Garam Masala – ¼ tsp
- Kasuri Methi – ½ tsp
- Salt – To taste
- Fresh Cream – ¼ Cup
Recipe for Butter Chicken:
1. Hang the curd in a cheesecloth and squeeze to remove the whey.
2. Add the curd and the list of ingredients under marinade to the cleaned and washed chicken pieces. Let it marinate for 60 mins.
3. Score a cross using a knife on the bottom and top side of the tomatoes and cook it in boiling water for 45 seconds to remove the skin. Blend the tomatoes in a mixer grinder to make tomato puree
4. Heat oil in a pan or a normal pan and cook the chicken until it is done
5. Add tomato puree in a frying pan and cook it for 5 mins until most of the water has evaporated. Add butter and chilli powder and cook for 1 more minute.
6. Add Kasuri methi, salt and garam masala powder, after 30 seconds, add fresh cream and stir.
7. The gravy is now ready, add the chicken pieces and serve immediately.