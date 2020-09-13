Dal Makhani is one of the most popular Indian vegetarian curry dishes across the World. Dal Makhani recipe is mainly made with Black Urad Dal and Rajma, also known as Red Kidney beans. Dal Makhani is a creamy gravy that is made of Butter, Onions, Tomatoes, and Fresh Cream. Dal Makhani is smoked with charcoal which gives a very unique taste and flavor to it. Dal Makhani goes well with Naan/Roti/Rice. Also Read - Watch: This is a Must Try Recipe For All You Chicken Biryani Lovers!

Ingredients:

Black Urad Dal – ¾ Cup

Rajma (Red Kidney bean) – ¼ Cup

Water – As Needed + 4 Cups

Salt – 1 tsp

For Gravy:

Butter – 3 tbsp + 1 tbsp

Onion (finely chopped) – 1 no

Garam Masala – ½ tsp

Ginger Garlic Paste – 2 tsp

Tomato – 2 nos

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – To Taste

Sugar – ½ tsp

Water – 2 Cups

Fresh Cream – ¼ Cup

Kasuri Methi – ½ tsp

To Smoke:

Charcoal – 1 cube

Ghee – 1 tsp

Recipe for Dal Makhni and Naan:

1. Wash and soak the black urad dal and rajma for 8 hours to overnight.

2. Drain the water and pressure cook the black urad dal and rajma with 4 cups of water and 1 tsp of salt for 30 mins on low heat. (Approximately 15-20 whistles)

3. Once the pressure releases naturally, open and mash the rajma and black urad dal using a potato masher. Keep aside.

4. Using a mixer grinder, grind the tomatoes to prepare tomato puree.

5. In another Kadai, heat butter, add finely chopped onions, garam masala and saute the onions until golden brown.

6. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell leaves.

7. Add the tomato puree and cook until the tomatoes are cooked well and oil starts to separate from the masala.

8. Add the red chilli powder, salt and sugar.

9. Add the cooked and mashed dal mixture.

10. Add 2 cups of water and let the dal simmer for 30 minutes on medium-low heat.

11. Add 1 tbsp of butter, Kasuri methi and ¼ cup of cream, mix well and simmer for 5 more minutes.

12. Remove the Kadai from the heat.

13. For the smoky flavour, burn one piece of charcoal in flame, put in a steel bowl which is placed on top of the dal and add 1 tsp of ghee. Once the smoke starts to emit from the charcoal, close the dal with a lid and allow it to smoke for 2 minutes.

14. Remove the charcoal and steel bowl.

15. Serve the dal hot with rice/roti, garnishing it with more cream and butter.