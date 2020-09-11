Cheese Balls is an all-time kid’s favourite food. Now you can cook the lip-smacking Cheese Balls at your home. Cheese Balls are made by boiling and mashing the potatoes. And then Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese are grated and a good amount of dried herbs are added to it. The balls are coated well with eggs and bread crumbs and deep-fried in the oil. The cheese balls are best to serve along with tomato sauce and mayonnaise. Watch the quick cheese balls recipe here: Also Read - Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: 5 Healthy Indian Dishes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos

Also Read - Watch: This Urad Dal Recipe Can Also be Used as an Evening Snack Recipe

Ingredients for Cheese Balls: Also Read - Watch: This Easy Upma Recipe is The Healthiest Option For Easy Breakfast

Potato (medium size) – 2 nos

Cheddar Cheese – ½ Cup

Mozzarella Cheese – 1 Cup

Fresh Cream – 2 tbsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Dried Rosemary – 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Flakes – ½ tsp

Egg – 2 nos

Panko Bread Crumbs – 1 ½ Cups

Maida – ¾ Cup

Recipe for Cheese Balls:

1. Cook the potatoes in a pressure cooker for 6 whistles with 2 cups of water. Remove the skin and mash the potatoes and allow it to cool.

2. Add the mashed potato to a bowl.

3. Grate the cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and add it to the same bowl.

4. Add fresh cream, salt, red chilli powder, red chilli flakes and dried rosemary.

5. Mix all this into a dough. Divide this into even-sized balls and keep aside.

6. For breading the cheese balls, crack two eggs in a bowl and whisk, take 2 cups of flour in another bowl, take panko crumbs in another bowl.

7. Dust the cheese balls in flour and dip that in the egg mixture, coat it with panko crumbs, again dip this in the egg and coat it with panko crumbs. Double coating it will give extra crispiness and will prevent the cheese from oozing out.

8. Heat oil in a pan for deep-frying the cheese balls.

9. Drop the cheese balls one by one into the oil and deep fry it until the outside is golden brown.