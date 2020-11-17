Cookies are one of the most favorite desserts for all ages. There are endless variations of cookies. Here, we will tell you how to make Crunchy Peanut Cookies. Ingredients like peanuts, oats and corn flakes give cookies a distinct crunchy texture and an excellent taste. Cruncy Peanut Cookies are easy to prepare and can be cooked in just 40 minutes. The other famous cookies are Chocolate Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookies. Watch the perfect recipe of Crunchy Peanut Cookies here. Also Read - Onion Pakoda Recipe: Here is How You Can Prepare This Indian Street Food
Also Read - White Sauce Chicken Pasta Recipe: Check Out The Recipe of Delicious And Creamy White Sauce Chicken Pasta Here
Recipe
Preparation Time: 20 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 35 min
Servings: 12
Ingredients
Butter – 1 Cup
Brown Sugar – 1 Cup
White Sugar – 1 Cup
Eggs – 2 nos
Flour – 2 ¼ Cup
Baking Soda – 1 tsp
Baking Powder – 1 tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp
Oatmeal – 1 Cup
Corn Flakes – 1 Cup
Peanuts – 1 Cup
How to Make Crunchy Peanut Cookies
1. Chop peanuts into coarse crumbs in a blender. Keep aside
2. In a mixing bowl, add butter, brown sugar, sugar and use a hand blender to cream it. Keep mixing it for 3 minutes until all the sugar is incorporated into the butter.
3. Add one egg at a time and continue using a hand blender to incorporate eggs into the butter and sugar mixture. Add Vanilla extract to this mix.
4. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
5. Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix.
6. Add oatmeal, cornflakes, crushed peanuts and mix until everything is incorporated
7. Use an ice cream scoop and drop cookies onto a parchment paper-lined baking tray.
8. Bake in a preheated oven at 170 C for 10 minutes until slightly puffed and golden brown around the edges.
9. Cool the cookies for 15 mins on a cooling rack.