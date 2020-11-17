Cookies are one of the most favorite desserts for all ages. There are endless variations of cookies. Here, we will tell you how to make Crunchy Peanut Cookies. Ingredients like peanuts, oats and corn flakes give cookies a distinct crunchy texture and an excellent taste. Cruncy Peanut Cookies are easy to prepare and can be cooked in just 40 minutes. The other famous cookies are Chocolate Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookies. Watch the perfect recipe of Crunchy Peanut Cookies here. Also Read - Onion Pakoda Recipe: Here is How You Can Prepare This Indian Street Food

Recipe

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 12

Ingredients

Butter – 1 Cup

Brown Sugar – 1 Cup

White Sugar – 1 Cup

Eggs – 2 nos

Flour – 2 ¼ Cup

Baking Soda – 1 tsp

Baking Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Vanilla Extract – 1 tsp

Oatmeal – 1 Cup

Corn Flakes – 1 Cup

Peanuts – 1 Cup

How to Make Crunchy Peanut Cookies

1. Chop peanuts into coarse crumbs in a blender. Keep aside

2. In a mixing bowl, add butter, brown sugar, sugar and use a hand blender to cream it. Keep mixing it for 3 minutes until all the sugar is incorporated into the butter.

3. Add one egg at a time and continue using a hand blender to incorporate eggs into the butter and sugar mixture. Add Vanilla extract to this mix.

4. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

5. Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix.

6. Add oatmeal, cornflakes, crushed peanuts and mix until everything is incorporated

7. Use an ice cream scoop and drop cookies onto a parchment paper-lined baking tray.

8. Bake in a preheated oven at 170 C for 10 minutes until slightly puffed and golden brown around the edges.

9. Cool the cookies for 15 mins on a cooling rack.