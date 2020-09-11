Caramel Custard is one of the most popular dessert recipes across the world. Caramel Custard is known with different names like Crème Caramel, Flan, Egg Pudding or Caramel Pudding. The caramel custard is made with just five ingredients. The eggless versions of the Caramel custards are also made. The caramel custard is made using the oven, as the mixture is set in the mould and cooked. In case if the oven is not available, it can be done using a pressure cooker too. Watch the easiest way to make caramel custard at home here: Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

Milk – 2 cups

Vanilla Essence – 2 tsp

Condensed Milk – ½ cup

Sugar – 5 tbsp

Eggs – 2 nos

Use Sugar – ½ cup for making caramel

Recipe for Caramel Cake:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 C/350 F.

2. In a medium bowl, beat the eggs till well blended. Drizzle hot milk into it while beating all the time.

3. Strain the mixture to avoid any egg white lumps in the custard.

4. In a saucepan, add milk, vanilla essence, condensed milk, 5 tbsp sugar and bring to a boil.

5. In a pan, on medium heat, caramelise ½ cup sugar till golden brown and pour it into the pudding mould. Swirl to coat the sides. Pour the milk-egg mixture into the moulds.

6. Place the moulds into a baking tin with tall sides and pour water just so that the bowl is immersed halfway.

7. Bake for 50 mins or till the centres are still jiggly and when a knife inserted comes out smooth.

8. Let it cool for half an hour.

9. Release from the sides and invert onto the serving platter. Serve warm or chilled.