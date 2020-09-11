Chana Masala / Chole Masala is a popular Indian curry recipe. Chana Masala is a highly nutritious and protein-rich vegetarian dish. Chana Masala is made by soaking Chickpea overnight and it’s cooked along with Butter, Onions, Tomatoes, and a good amount of Powdered Spices and Whole Spices are used, which gives the Chana Masala a unique taste. Chana Masala is moderately spicy. Chana Masala is served along with chapati/poori/bhatura. Watch the perfect Chana Masala recipe here: Also Read - Best Breakfast Recipes to Lose Weight: 5 Healthy Indian Dishes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos

Also Read - Watch: This Urad Dal Recipe Can Also be Used as an Evening Snack Recipe

Ingredients for Chana Masala: Also Read - Watch: This Easy Upma Recipe is The Healthiest Option For Easy Breakfast

Chickpea/Chana – 1 Cup (Soak overnight)

Oil – 2 tbsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Large Onion – 1 no

Tomatoes – 2 nos

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Salt – To taste

Coriander Leaves – ¼ cup

Water – 3 Cups

Whole Spices:

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Powdered Spices

Kashmiri Chilli Powder – 1 tbsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Cumin Powder – ½ tsp

Dry Mango Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala – ½ tsp

Recipe for Chana Masala

1. Soak the chana overnight

2. Heat oil and butter in a pressure cooker

3. Add whole spices and saute till they are aromatic

4. Add finely chopped onion, ginger garlic paste and cook till it turns golden brown

5. Add tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes

6. Add the powdered spices, salt and cook for 2 minutes

7. Add soaked chickpeas, 2 cups of water and pressure cook for 10 whistles

8. Open the pan once the pressure settles on its own, add coriander leaves, lemon juice and simmer for 2 minutes or until the gravy reaches desired consistency.

9. Garnish with more coriander leaves and serve hot with chapati/poori/batura