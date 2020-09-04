Suji Upma Recipe: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and whatever you eat in the day’s first meal helps you keep going throughout. So, it’s always advisable that you curate a healthy breakfast that has all the nutritional benefits. How about trying a delicious and easy-to-cook Suji Upma then? Our new recipe not just brings in a whole lot of veggies together but also gives you the energy you need to sail through the day. Check out this easy-breezy suji Upma recipe that will prepare the healthiest Upma in only 15 minutes. Also Read - Watch: This Urad Dal Recipe Can Also be Used as an Evening Snack Recipe