Chicken Biryani is a popular Indian recipe that is widely consumed across all parts of the world. Every region has its own style of Biryani. Chicken Biryani is a delicious dish that can be made in many methods such as Hyderabadi style, Ambur style, Thalassery biryani, Dindigul style, etc. The easiest method is cooking in a pressure cooker, we used Basmati Rice in this recipe, you can also use Seeraga Samba Rice with water ratio accordingly. Watch the amazing chicken biryani recipe here: Also Read - Best Weight Loss Tea: Cinnamon Tea Will Help You Reduce Those Extra Kilos You Got in Quarantine

Also Read - Watch: Ever Tried to Cook Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast? Try This, You Won't Regret!

Ingredients for Biryani Masala: Also Read - Watch: Ever Heard of Chettinad Chicken? Here's One of The Tastiest Chicken Recipe Ever!

Nutmeg – ¼ tsp

Cardamom – 3 nos

Black Peppercorns – ½ tsp

Cloves – 5

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Fennel seeds – ½ tsp

Kalpasi – ½ tsp

Ingredients for Marination:

Chicken – 500 grams

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 ½ tbsp

Curd – 3 tbsp

Salt – To Taste

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Biryani Masala – 1 tbsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp

Other Ingredients:

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cardamom – 3 nos

Cloves – 4 nos

Cinnamon – 1 no

Star Anise – 1 no

Mace – 1 no

Basmati Rice – 2 Cups

Water – 3 Cups

Groundnut oil – 1 tbsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Onion – 1 no

Mint Leaves – ¼ Cup

Green Chilli – 1 no

Curd – ¼ Cup

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Biryani Masala – 1 tsp

Salt – To Taste

Recipe for butter chicken

1. Powder the ingredients mentioned under biryani masala in a blender. Keep aside.

2. Marinate Chicken with items mentioned under marination for 1 hour

3. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 minutes

4. In a pressure cooker, add groundnut oil and ghee. Add the whole spices.

5. Add finely chopped onion and cook until the colour of the onions changes to golden brown.

6. Add marinated chicken and cook until the chicken is half done on a low flame.

7. Add mint leaves, green chilli, chilli powder, curd, biryani masala and salt. Mix well.

8. Add soaked and drained basmati rice and 3 cups of water.

9. Pressure cook for 1 whistle and turn off the gas and do not open until the steam goes down.

10. Fluff the rice, serve it hot with raita.