The freshness of a home-made jam is truly unmatchable and when you have the recipe of your favourite fruit jam with you, you can’t stop yourself from trying it out. This time, in our easy video recipes series, we have brought the easiest jam recipe for you. All you need are a few strawberries and sugar. This one minute video will tell you exactly how to make the tasty strawberry jam at home without spending a lot of time in your kitchen. Also Read - Aloo Tikki Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Popular Indian Street Food at Home

Watch out the video of its detailed recipe provided by Cooktube below. Also Read - Smashed Potato Chaat Recipe: Here is How to Prepare This Delicious Appetizer at Home