Chicken Lollipop is a popular Indo Chinese starter recipe. Chicken Lollipop is considered kids’ favorite because of the saucy taste with the outer crispy layer and succulent meat inside. Chicken Lollipop is made in two styles one is the dry variant and the other is the saucy type. Chicken Lollipop is first batter-fried using the flour mix and then it is cooked along with the sauce. Chicken Lollipop is best to eat as an appetizer. Also Read - Watch: This is a Must Try Recipe For All You Chicken Biryani Lovers!

Main ingredient: Chicken Lollipop – 600 grams (12 pieces)

To Deep Fry:

Soy Sauce – 2 tsp

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Corn Flour – 2 tbsp

Maida – 4 tbsp

Egg – 1 no

Water – 1 tbsp

Oil – To Deep-fry

Ingredients for Sauce:

Oil – 2 tsp

Onion – ½ no

Ginger – ¼ inch

Garlic (finely chopped) – 4 Cloves

Spring Onion – 1 tbsp

Water – 2 tbsp

Red Chilli Sauce – 2 tbsp

Tomato Ketchup – 1 tbsp

Soy Sauce – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder -½ tsp

Salt – To Taste

Recipe for chicken lollipop:

1. In a bowl, add 2 tsp of soy sauce, ginger garlic paste, black pepper powder, red chili powder, salt and egg. Mix everything together.

2. Add the chicken lollipop pieces to the same bowl and mix well.

3. Add cornflour and maida to the same bowl. Add 2 tbsp of water and mix until a batter is formed around the lollipop pieces.

4. In a deep-frying pan, heat oil and deep-fry, the battered lollipop pieces for 7 mins or until a crispy coating is formed outside and the chicken is cooked well.

5. In a pan add 2 tsp of oil, add the finely chopped onion and saute for 1 minute.

6. Add the finely chopped ginger and garlic. Continue to saute for 30 seconds.

7. Add red chilli sauce, tomato sauce, soy sauce, black pepper powder and salt.

8. Add 3 tbsp of water and continue to cook for one minute.

9. Reduce the flame to low and add the deep-fried lollipop pieces. Toss until the sauce coats the lollipop pieces.

10. Garnish with chopped spring onions.

11. Wrap the bone part with aluminum foil and serve hot.