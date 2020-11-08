White Sauce Chicken Pasta is a popular pasta recipe. To make amazing creamy white sauce chicken pasta, you can use cheddar cheese and penne pasta. The creamy white sauce is made using milk, butter & Maida. White Sauce Chicken Pasta is also known as Alfredo Pasta and in this, we use exotic herbs like dried basil, oregano to enhance the flavor. Watch the perfect White Sauce Chicken Pasta recipe here. Also Read - Veg Kolhapuri Recipe: Ever Tried to Cook Veg Kolhapuri? Try This, You Won’t Regret!

Also Read - Sweet Pongal Recipe: Must Try This South Indian Recipe at Home

Recipe Also Read - Shami Kebab Recipe: This is a Must Try For All You Shami Kabab Lovers

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 35 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Chicken – 150 grams

Penne Pasta – 2 Cups / 150 grams

Water – 6 Cups / 1.5 Litres

Olive Oil – 3 tsp

Butter – 1 tbsp

Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp

Maida – 2 tbsp

Milk – 2 Cups

Dried Oregano – ½ tsp

Dried Basil – ½ tsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Pepper – ½ tsp

Cheddar Cheese – ½ Cup

How to Make White Sauce Chicken Pasta

1. Bring water to boil in a pot, cover and cook the pasta in the boiling water for 9 mins.

2. Drain the pasta and add 1 tsp of Olive oil to prevent the pasta from sticking on to each other.

3. In a pan, add 1 tsp of Olive oil, and chicken. Season this with ¼ tsp of salt and ¼ tsp of pepper. Cook the chicken for 3 mins. Remove the chicken from the pan.

4. In the same pan, add 1 tsp of Olive oil, 1 tbsp of butter.

5. Add finely chopped garlic to the pan and saute for 30 seconds.

6. Add 2 tbsp of maida to the pan, stir until maida and butter are mixed.

7. Add milk to the pan.

8. Add oregano, basil, salt and pepper.

9. By the time the sauce comes together and starts to thicken, add ½ cup of Cheddar Cheese.

10. Add the cooked pasta and mix it with the sauce.

11. Add the cooked chicken to the pan and mix well.

12. Remove from heat and serve.