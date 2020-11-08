White Sauce Chicken Pasta is a popular pasta recipe. To make amazing creamy white sauce chicken pasta, you can use cheddar cheese and penne pasta. The creamy white sauce is made using milk, butter & Maida. White Sauce Chicken Pasta is also known as Alfredo Pasta and in this, we use exotic herbs like dried basil, oregano to enhance the flavor. Watch the perfect White Sauce Chicken Pasta recipe here. Also Read - Veg Kolhapuri Recipe: Ever Tried to Cook Veg Kolhapuri? Try This, You Won’t Regret!
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 35 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients
Chicken – 150 grams
Penne Pasta – 2 Cups / 150 grams
Water – 6 Cups / 1.5 Litres
Olive Oil – 3 tsp
Butter – 1 tbsp
Garlic (finely chopped) – 1 tbsp
Maida – 2 tbsp
Milk – 2 Cups
Dried Oregano – ½ tsp
Dried Basil – ½ tsp
Salt – ¾ tsp
Pepper – ½ tsp
Cheddar Cheese – ½ Cup
How to Make White Sauce Chicken Pasta
1. Bring water to boil in a pot, cover and cook the pasta in the boiling water for 9 mins.
2. Drain the pasta and add 1 tsp of Olive oil to prevent the pasta from sticking on to each other.
3. In a pan, add 1 tsp of Olive oil, and chicken. Season this with ¼ tsp of salt and ¼ tsp of pepper. Cook the chicken for 3 mins. Remove the chicken from the pan.
4. In the same pan, add 1 tsp of Olive oil, 1 tbsp of butter.
5. Add finely chopped garlic to the pan and saute for 30 seconds.
6. Add 2 tbsp of maida to the pan, stir until maida and butter are mixed.
7. Add milk to the pan.
8. Add oregano, basil, salt and pepper.
9. By the time the sauce comes together and starts to thicken, add ½ cup of Cheddar Cheese.
10. Add the cooked pasta and mix it with the sauce.
11. Add the cooked chicken to the pan and mix well.
12. Remove from heat and serve.