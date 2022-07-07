World Chocolate Day 2022: Immerse yourself in the goodness of chocolate with some delicious recipes. It’s World Chocolate Day and what better way to celebrate than to relish on a delectable chocolate recipe! Try this delicious chocolate-based recipe which is easy to make.Also Read - Sri Lanka’s Fuel Stocks About To Run Dry; Country Doesn’t Have Money To Pay For Fuel, Crude Oil Import

World Chocolate Day 2022: Try This Delectable Chocolate-Based Recipe at Home

Mocha truffle

Ingredients

  • 330g-butter
  • 330g- powdered sugar
  • 200g- dark chocolate(melted)
  • 60g- heavy cream
  • 15g- coffee
  • 2g- salt
  • 1ml vanilla extract

Chocolate ganache

Ingredients

  • 100g heavy cream
  • 100g dark chocolate

Base

Ingredients

  • 90g Oreo
  • 20g butter(melted)

Method

  • Crush the oreo and add the melted butter to it.
  • Now mix both the ingredients and press them properly to form a base in a dish or a tray.
  • Keep it in the refrigerator for 15 mins
  • Now in a stand mixer add the soft butter and vanilla extract and mix it on high speed.
  • Add powdered sugar to the mixture and mix it on medium speed.
  • Once the sugar is mixed add in the melted dark chocolate, coffee, heavy cream, and salt and mixes it well.
  • Now pour this mixture on the base and refrigerate for half an h
  • Heat cream and pour it over the chocolate for the ganache.
  • Let it rest for 2 mins and emulsify.
  • Once the ganache is made pour it on the coffee mocha and let it set in the refrigerator.
  • Once it is set cut it into squares and serve.