World Chocolate Day 2022: Try This Delectable Chocolate-Based Recipe at Home

World Chocolate Day 2022: Immerse yourself in the goodness of chocolate with some delicious recipes. It's World Chocolate Day and what better way to celebrate than to relish on a delectable chocolate recipe! Try this delicious chocolate-based recipe which is easy to make.
Mocha Truffle Bites
Mocha truffle
Ingredients
- 330g-butter
- 330g- powdered sugar
- 200g- dark chocolate(melted)
- 60g- heavy cream
- 15g- coffee
- 2g- salt
- 1ml vanilla extract
Chocolate ganache
Ingredients
- 100g heavy cream
- 100g dark chocolate
Base
Ingredients
- 90g Oreo
- 20g butter(melted)
Method
- Crush the oreo and add the melted butter to it.
- Now mix both the ingredients and press them properly to form a base in a dish or a tray.
- Keep it in the refrigerator for 15 mins
- Now in a stand mixer add the soft butter and vanilla extract and mix it on high speed.
- Add powdered sugar to the mixture and mix it on medium speed.
- Once the sugar is mixed add in the melted dark chocolate, coffee, heavy cream, and salt and mixes it well.
- Now pour this mixture on the base and refrigerate for half an h
- Heat cream and pour it over the chocolate for the ganache.
- Let it rest for 2 mins and emulsify.
- Once the ganache is made pour it on the coffee mocha and let it set in the refrigerator.
- Once it is set cut it into squares and serve.