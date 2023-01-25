Home

Republic Day 2023 Easy Recipes: Make Lip-Smacking Tri-Color Dishes at Home

Republic Day 2023 Easy Recipes: Here’s how to maketri-colour theme dishes at home.

Republic day 2023 Recipes: Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 and it marks the day on which the Constitution of India came into force in 1950. The country is celebrating the 74th Republic Day this year and like every year, the celebration will include the parade at the India Gate in New Delhi. The grand parade is a tribute to India and shows the rich and diverse culture of the country. The parade will be aired on television. Many functions and programs are organized on this day at schools, colleges and offices. You too can celebrate the day by preparing tri-colored dishes. Here’s how to make Republic Day theme dishes at home.

SPINACH RICE PEPPER PESTO | Recipe by Millo – Chef Hiren

For Rice

Olive OIL 20 GM

BUTTER 20 GM

CHOPPED Onions 50 GM

CHOPPED BELL PEPPER 50 GM

JULIENNE BROCCOLI 50 GM

JULIENNE BABY CORN 50 GM

JULIENNE ZUCCHINI 20 GM

BASMATI RICE 200 GM

SALT TEST TO SALT

SEASONING 10 GM

PEPPER PESTO 100 GM

CREAM 20 GM

CHEESE 30 GM

Chopped Coriander 50 gms

PEPPER PESTO

Olive OIL 20GM

RED PEPPER 500 GM

ONION 100 GM

CELERY 50 GM

CASHEW 10 GM

AMUL CHEESE 20 GM

GARLIC 10 GM

Method:

For Pepper Pesto:

Grilled the vegetables in an oven, bring it to normal temperature and make a puree out of it.

For Rice:

In Olive Oil sauté the vegetables, after turning a bit brown add the rice with appropriate seasonings.

BURRITOS MOJADOS | Recipe by Millo – Chef Hiren

BURRITO

Olive OIL 10 GM

SALT 2 PINCH OF SALT

Basmati RICE 200GM

MEXICAN CURRY 100 GM

RAJMA 50 GM

BLACK BEANS 50 GM

Taco SEASONING 10GM

ONION (Julienne ) 20 GM

Julienne BELL PEPPER 25 GM

Tomato Cheese SAUCE 100 GM

AMUL CHEESE 20 GM

ORANGE CHEDDAR 10 GM

BUTTER 10 GM

Burrito Stuffing

CHOPPED GARLIC 0.5 GM

DICE BELL PEPPER 20 GM

DICE ONION 20 GM

TOMATO SAUCE 70 GM

ONION SAUCE 75 GM

Taco SEASONING 10 GM

Method:

For Stuffing:

Take oil, add on “burrito stuffing” ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in a corn tortilla bread.

Make a Tomato cheese sauce pour it on the burrito & bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.

MISO UDON HOT POT | Recipe by Millo – Chef Hiren

Sesame Oil 2 ml

Chopped Garlic 5 gms

Miso Paste 1 tbsp

Boiled Udon Noodles 15 gms

Salt & Pepper 5 gms

Nori Sheet 10 gms

Roasted Sesame seeds 10 gms

Stock Water 100 ml

Method:

In sesame oil saute chopped garlic, add miso paste, salt & pepper.

Once the brooth comes to a boil, add the remaining ingredients with noodles in the end.

Soup is ready to serve

MOCKTAIL – FLAVOURS OF DEMOCRACY | Mixologist- Sneha and Kaustubh

Glass: G&T, Ice: crust, Method: shaken

Ingredients

Basil: handful

Mint: handful

Kaffir lime: 1-2 leaf

Elderflower syrup: 22.5ml

Orange Oleo saccharum: 60 ml

Lime: 30ml

Sprite: to top

Garnish: orange slice & zest

Procedure:

Take mint, basil and kaffir lime leaves add into a shaker

Add elderflower and lime into the shaker and shake well

Shake and dump into the G&T glass

Now make layers of crush ice and then pour orange oleo saccharum on top

Top with Sprite

Garnish with orange slice and zest and serve

Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla | Recipe by Chef Vinod Dontul –BALMY

Ingredients:

90 grams Paneer Diced (marinated in Chipotle adobo sauce)

2 tbsp chipotles in adobo sauce

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon each oregano, cumin, paprika, sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper powder

15 gms diced tomatoes

15 gms blanched corn

15gms red & yellow peppers diced

1 teaspoon cilantro chopped

Avocado Guacamole

2 small avocados

¼ cup dices tomatoes

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup fresh cilantro

4-5 pickled jalapeno slices

2 garlic cloves, minced (optional)

½ teaspoon salt



Quesadilla ingredients

10″ flour tortillas

1 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Italian cheese blend

1tbsp Butter salted

Preparation

Before making Quesadilla mix all the ingredients of Guacamole in a mixing bowl and keep it on a chunky consistency and keep refrigerated

Make the quesadillas

Heat a large fry pan over medium heat with a drizzle of oil. Once heated, lay one tortilla in the pan and place all the ingredients on the tortilla in a half moon style on one side of the tortilla. * Sprinkle the cheese and cover it in half moon using spatula.

Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until golden, then carefully flip and cook another 2-3 minutes until golden and melty.

Serve warm with avocado Guacamole and your favorite garnishes!

TRI COLOUR PIZZA | Recipe by Chef Sunil Singh – Blue Bop Cafe

Ingredients:

Pizza dough 200gm

San marzano tomato sauce 80 gm

imported mozzarella cheese 100 gm

Cheddar cheese 20 gm

Cherry tomatoes 30 gm

Parmesan cheese 20 gm

Arugula 15 gm.

Method:

Take 1 pizza dough and hand stretch in round shape.

Apply pizza sauce evenly on the base.

Add cheese and bake for 2 minutes.

Remove and add cherry tomatoes in 1 part and bake for another 3 minutes till the edges are golden brown and nicely cooked.

When done remove add parmesan in center part and arugula in last part. So pizza will form in tri colour form.

Add some olives in center to form a circle.

TRI COLOUR PASTA | Recipe by Chef Sunil Singh – Blue Bop Cafe

Ingredients:

Penne pasta 150 gm

Cream sauce. 50 gm

Basil pesto. 50 gm

Pomodoro sauce. 50 gm

20 gm

20 gm

Parmesan cheese 15 gm.

Method

Take 3 pans and keep for heating.

Add olive oil when oil is heated add some garlic, onion on all three pan’s.

Pour cream sauce, basil sauce and pomodoro sauce on different pans.

Add little vegetable stock for consistency.

When the sauce is hot add 50 gm penne in each sauce.

Let it cook for some time till pasta is coated in sauce.

Turn off the flame and add parmesan in all 3 sauces.

Take the pasta plate and pour the pasta evenly in 3 lines to form a tricolour look.

Finish with parmesan sprinkle and ready to serve.