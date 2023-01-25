  • Home
Republic Day 2023 Easy Recipes: Make Lip-Smacking Tri-Color Dishes at Home

Republic Day 2023 Easy Recipes: Here’s how to maketri-colour theme dishes at home.

Updated: January 25, 2023 9:54 PM IST

By India.com Lifestyle Staff | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Republic Day 2023 Easy Recipes: Make Lip-Smacking Tri-Color Dishes at Home

Republic day 2023 Recipes: Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 and it marks the day on which the Constitution of India came into force in 1950. The country is celebrating the 74th Republic Day this year and like every year, the celebration will include the parade at the India Gate in New Delhi. The grand parade is a tribute to India and shows the rich and diverse culture of the country. The parade will be aired on television. Many functions and programs are organized on this day at schools, colleges and offices. You too can celebrate the day by preparing tri-colored dishes. Here’s how to make Republic Day theme dishes at home.

SPINACH RICE PEPPER PESTO | Recipe by Millo – Chef Hiren

Spinach rice pepper pesto

For Rice                                                                                             

  • Olive OIL                           20 GM
  • BUTTER                             20 GM
  • CHOPPED Onions            50 GM
  • CHOPPED BELL PEPPER  50 GM
  • JULIENNE BROCCOLI      50 GM
  • JULIENNE BABY CORN    50 GM
  • JULIENNE ZUCCHINI       20 GM
  • BASMATI RICE                  200 GM
  • SALT                                   TEST TO SALT
  • SEASONING                      10 GM
  • PEPPER PESTO                 100 GM
  • CREAM                             20 GM
  • CHEESE                             30 GM
  • Chopped Coriander        50 gms

PEPPER PESTO

  • Olive OIL                           20GM
  • RED PEPPER                      500 GM
  • ONION                              100 GM
  • CELERY                              50 GM
  • CASHEW                           10 GM
  • AMUL CHEESE                 20 GM
  • GARLIC                              10 GM

Method:

For Pepper Pesto:

  • Grilled the vegetables in an oven, bring it to normal temperature and make a puree out of it.

For Rice:

  • In Olive Oil sauté the vegetables, after turning a bit brown add the rice with appropriate seasonings.

BURRITOS MOJADOS | Recipe by Millo – Chef Hiren

BURRITOS MOJADOS

BURRITO                                                                                   

  • Olive OIL                           10 GM
  • SALT                                   2 PINCH OF SALT
  • Basmati RICE                    200GM
  • MEXICAN CURRY             100 GM
  • RAJMA                              50 GM
  • BLACK BEANS                   50 GM
  • Taco SEASONING            10GM
  • ONION (Julienne )           20 GM
  • Julienne BELL PEPPER     25 GM
  • Tomato Cheese SAUCE  100 GM
  • AMUL CHEESE                 20 GM
  • ORANGE CHEDDAR         10 GM
  • BUTTER                             10 GM

Burrito Stuffing

  • CHOPPED GARLIC                          0.5 GM
  • DICE BELL PEPPER                          20 GM
  • DICE ONION                                    20 GM
  • TOMATO SAUCE                            70 GM
  • ONION SAUCE                                75 GM
  • Taco SEASONING                           10 GM

Method:

For Stuffing:

  • Take oil, add on “burrito stuffing” ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in a corn tortilla bread.
  • Make a Tomato cheese sauce pour it on the burrito & bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.

MISO UDON HOT POT | Recipe by Millo – Chef Hiren 

MISO UDON HOT POT

             

  • Sesame Oil                       2 ml
  • Chopped Garlic                5 gms
  • Miso Paste                        1 tbsp
  • Boiled Udon Noodles     15 gms
  • Salt & Pepper                   5 gms
  • Nori Sheet                        10 gms
  • Roasted Sesame seeds   10 gms
  • Stock Water                     100 ml

Method:

  • In sesame oil saute chopped garlic, add miso paste, salt & pepper.
  • Once the brooth comes to a boil, add the remaining ingredients with noodles in the end.
  • Soup is ready to serve

MOCKTAIL – FLAVOURS OF DEMOCRACY | Mixologist- Sneha and Kaustubh

MOCKTAIL – FLAVOURS OF DEMOCRACY

Glass: G&T, Ice: crust, Method: shaken

Ingredients

  • Basil: handful
  • Mint: handful
  • Kaffir lime: 1-2 leaf
  • Elderflower syrup: 22.5ml
  • Orange Oleo saccharum: 60 ml
  • Lime: 30ml
  • Sprite: to top

Garnish: orange slice & zest

Procedure:

  • Take mint, basil and kaffir lime leaves add into a shaker
  • Add elderflower and lime into the shaker and shake well
  • Shake and dump into the G&T glass
  • Now make layers of crush ice and then pour orange oleo saccharum on top
  • Top with Sprite
  • Garnish with orange slice and zest and serve

Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla | Recipe by Chef Vinod Dontul –BALMY

Cheese Chipotle Paneer Quesadilla

Ingredients:

  • 90 grams Paneer Diced (marinated in Chipotle adobo sauce)
  • 2 tbsp chipotles in adobo sauce
  • 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon each oregano, cumin, paprika, sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper powder
  • 15 gms diced tomatoes
  • 15 gms blanched corn
  • 15gms red & yellow peppers diced
  • 1 teaspoon cilantro chopped

Avocado Guacamole

  • 2 small avocados
  • ¼ cup dices tomatoes
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro
  • 4-5 pickled jalapeno slices
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (optional)
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Quesadilla ingredients

  • 10″ flour tortillas
  • 1 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup Italian cheese blend
  • 1tbsp Butter salted

Preparation

  • Before making Quesadilla mix all the ingredients of Guacamole in a mixing bowl and keep it on a chunky consistency and keep refrigerated
  • Make the quesadillas
  • Heat a large fry pan over medium heat with a drizzle of oil. Once heated, lay one tortilla in the pan and place all the ingredients on the tortilla in a half moon style on one side of the tortilla. * Sprinkle the cheese and cover it in half moon using spatula.
  • Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until golden, then carefully flip and cook another 2-3 minutes until golden and melty.
  • Serve warm with avocado Guacamole and your favorite garnishes!

TRI COLOUR PIZZA | Recipe by Chef Sunil Singh – Blue Bop Cafe

Ingredients:

  • Pizza dough 200gm
  • San marzano tomato sauce 80 gm
  • imported mozzarella cheese 100 gm
  • Cheddar cheese 20 gm
  • Cherry tomatoes 30 gm
  • Parmesan cheese 20 gm
  • Arugula 15 gm.

Method:

  • Take 1 pizza dough and hand stretch in round shape.
  • Apply pizza sauce evenly on the base.
  • Add cheese and bake for 2 minutes.
  • Remove and add cherry tomatoes in 1 part and bake for another 3 minutes till the edges are golden brown and nicely cooked.
  • When done remove add parmesan in center part and arugula in last part. So pizza will form in tri colour form.
  • Add some olives in center to form a circle.

TRI COLOUR PASTA | Recipe by Chef Sunil Singh – Blue Bop Cafe

Ingredients:

  • Penne pasta 150 gm
  • Cream sauce. 50 gm
  • Basil pesto. 50 gm
  • Pomodoro sauce. 50 gm
  20 gm
  20 gm
  • Parmesan cheese 15 gm.

Method

  • Take 3 pans and keep for heating.
  • Add olive oil when oil is heated add some garlic, onion on all three pan’s.
  • Pour cream sauce, basil sauce and pomodoro sauce on different pans.
  • Add little vegetable stock for consistency.
  • When the sauce is hot add 50 gm penne in each sauce.
  • Let it cook for some time till pasta is coated in sauce.
  • Turn off the flame and add parmesan in all 3 sauces.
  • Take the pasta plate and pour the pasta evenly in 3 lines to form a tricolour look.
  • Finish with parmesan sprinkle and ready to serve.

Published Date: January 25, 2023 9:52 PM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 9:54 PM IST