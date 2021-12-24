Mumbai: Mumbai will ring in the Christmas and Yearend festivities by celebrating the finest Pan Asian cuisine at the exciting new restaurant Taki Taki that opened its doors today here at the Lodha World premises in Lower Parel. Launched by Bengaluru-headquartered VRO Hospitality, Taki Taki is all set to satiate the palate of food lovers by delivering some of the finest Pan-Asian cuisine and the best of Japanese flavours with the most premium quality ingredients.Also Read - Dharamshala Welcomes - Atman - A Boutique Resort By Leisure Hotels Group

Food connoisseurs will also enjoy a well-stocked bar of Oriental spirits. This happens to be the second outlet of Taki Taki after Bengaluru and also VRO's second destination in Mumbai after French cafe Cafe Noir that was launched at the same place in October.

"We are extremely delighted to bring to Mumbai some of the finest Pan-Asian delicacies with the launch of Taki Taki. Being the country's most vibrant cosmopolitan, it was all but natural for VRO to come to Mumbai with a brand that celebrates the diversity of Pan-Asian and Japanese cuisine," Sharath Rice, Co-Founder, VRO Hospitality, said at the launch.

Taki Taki boasts of an expansive menu that includes butter spiced shimeji mushroom, crispy fried lotus stem, prawn & shitake dim sum, teriyaki glazed chicken skewers, and wok tossed string greens.

“The ambience of the restaurant has complimentary tones of earthy colours and palettes that accentuate a wholesome and welcoming vibe all throughout the day. The electrifying ambience accentuates the expansive menu of the finest Oriental flavours that will highlight the freshest ingredients,” Dawn Thomas, Co-Founder, VRO Hospitality, said.