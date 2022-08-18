I do love new concepts when it comes to fine dining. ChaoBella’s all-new menu that combined the best of Italian cuisine and Chinese delicacies was a safe bet considering we had a seven-year-old along with us. The place has a peaceful setting with an overlooking bar and arrangement for a family looking for some privacy. We started with the Khow Suey soup, a Burmese speciality served with condiments and Quinoa salad, a new and healthy addition to the menu.Also Read - ‘Deboned’ Hilsa Festival at Chapter 2, Kolkata: Love affair with the Hilsa becomes less thorny

What: ChaoBella, Dual Cuisine Restaurant

Where: Crown Plaza, Okhla, South Delhi

Next on the menu was the pizza, handcrafted with the utmost care by young chef Anjani Kumar. You can also try making the pizza in the chef's kitchen. It was the turn of the steaming Dim Sums next. You have a lot of variety on offer. You can try the water chestnuts & asparagus dim sums, the crystal chive dim sums or the Hargao, the classic Cantonese steamed crystal wheat-starch prawn dumplings.

The prawns were unbelievably luscious and juicy. Have it with burnt chilli sauce. Try it out. You should also taste the crispy fried lamb in traditional Konjeenaro sauce.

ChaoBella is probably the capital’s only dual cuisine restaurant where you can savour the best of both worlds under one roof. “Our previous menu boasted of flavours from the Cantonese region of China. This time, we have expanded our horizons and incorporated diverse flavours from the Hunan and Sichuan regions as well. We have also picked up traditional dishes from South East Asian countries such as Burma, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Interestingly, these dishes incorporate the organizing principles of Chinese cuisine and the complex flavours from Indian herbs and spices making it an interesting mix for the palate,” says Pradipt Sinha, Director of Food and Beverages.

The menu has a lot to offer: Melange of Mushroom, Cantonese Barbeque Fish, Jaiozi Chicken Dimsums, Water Chestnut & Asparagus, Stir Fried Udon Noodles, Stir Fried Duck Breast to name a few in the list. On the Italian side Pizza Del Casa, Risotto ai Funghi are the popular ones.

Verdict: A place that will please your elderly and the kids too. ChaoBella is a must-try in the heart of South Delhi.