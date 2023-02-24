Home

Rivayat-e-Rampur: Food Festival From The House of Nawabs in Radisson Blu, Kaushambi

The ultimate culinary festival, Rivayat-e-Rampur, celebrates the rich cultural history of Indian cuisine in Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR.

Rivayat-e-Rampur: Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR recently organized a food festival Rivayat-e-Rampur by Chef Osama Jalali at Sultan, the multicuisine restaurant. This food festival is one-of-a-kind for the Delhi NCR, offering authentic Nawabi delights skilfully produced by Chef Osama Jalali, a seasoned food writer, Historian, restaurant, Festival organizer, and ardent Masterchef.

Date: February 17th and February 26th, 2023

Address: Radisson Blu, Kaushambi is located adjacent to NH-24 with close proximity to Delhi, Noida & Ghaziabad.

Chef Osama has over 2000 restaurant reviews and comes from a non-hospitality background. Born and raised in the bylanes of Old Delhi / Purani Dilli, his parents are from Rampur, a royal estate in Uttar Pradesh noted for its special Rampuri cuisine.

The festival represents the actual spirit of the city, inspired by Rampur’s renowned rich culture and legacy. The much-anticipated Rivayat-e-Rampur culinary festival is back in the capital to tantalize Delhiites’ palates with genuine Rampuri flavours and delights.

Mr Navneet Jain, CEO, of Radisson Blu – Kaushambi said, “We think it’s a must to experiment with food cuisine and important to give people the joy of flavorful, authentic food from India in our premium location. We ideated the “Rivayat-e-Rampur” food festival solely to provide our clients with the delicacies from the nawabs’ residence in the princely state of Rampur prepared by renowned Chef Osama Jalali, allowing them to sample the finest forgotten Indian dishes personally made by the expert.”

The five-star Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR boasts top-notch amenities and a central location for corporate and leisure travellers to experience unparalleled comfort and luxury.

