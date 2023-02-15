Home

Romantic Dinner Recipe: Impress Your Partner With Yummy Stuffed Paneer Sandwich Fritters

Celebrate your love with tasty and easy-to-cook 'Stuffed Paneer Sandwich Fritters'.

Stuffed Paneer Sandwich Fritters: Whether you prefer a romantic brunch, or a cozy dinner, impress your family and friends with your culinary skills and show them just how much you care. So, let’s get cooking going and spread love with tasty and easy-to-cook ‘Stuffed Paneer Sandwich Fritters’. This recipe will only take your 30 minutes and surely put a smile on anyone’s face that you love!

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Soaking Time: Nil

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6

Easy to cook Paneer Sandwich Fritters recipe – Ingredients

100 grams Fresh Paneer, thin sliced in 2×2 inch

Del Monte Mint Mayo as needed

4 Medium Potatoes, boiled and mashed

1 tbsp Chopped Coriander

1 tsp Red Chili Powder

Salt to taste

1/2 cup Cornour

4 tbsp All purpose our / Maida

1/2 cup Milk or Water

1 cup Bread Crumbs

Oil to fry

How to cook Stuffed Paneer Sandwich Fritters for your loved ones. Check here:

1. Take boiled potatoes in a bowl, mash them and add red chili powder, chopped coriander, salt as per taste and mix to make a smooth supple dough.

2. Take a paneer slice and spread Mint Mayo generously and place another slice on top to make a sandwich.

3. Pinch a lemon sized ball from the potato dough and gently press between your palm to shape a disk.

4. Place the sandwich paneer in the center of the disk and cover it from all sides with the potato mix.

5. Roll it over cornour such that it coats from all sides, dip in the our and milk solution and then again roll over the bread crumbs.

6. Heat oil in a wok and deep fry the fritters till golden in color.

7. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

By- Moumita Panday, Food Photographer/Stylist & Recipe Creator

